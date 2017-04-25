Pakistan see off the West Indies by seven wickets in first Test of their three-match series.

Pakistan have beaten the West Indies by seven wickets in the first Test of their three-match series.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq struck the winning six as the visitors sought a target of 32 runs.

Pakistan's hopes of meeting their goal quickly were dashed following the successive dismissals of Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar Ali, but Misbah inspired a fightback, emerging as top scorer in the fourth innings with 12 runs.

The skipper struck two sixes off Devendra Bishoo after Younis Khan bowed out in a leg-before-wicket dismissal.

This feat, coupled with an unbeaten 99 in the first innings, helped Pakistan post a lead of 121 runs and notch up 407 runs against the West Indies' 286.

Contributing to the victory, Yasir Shah claimed six wickets in the second innings while giving away just 63 runs and debutant pacer Mohammad Abbas added a further three wickets to their tally.