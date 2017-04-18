West Indian batsman Chris Gayle creates history by becoming the first player to ever score 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket.

The big-hitting West Indian batsman needed just three runs to reach the milestone from today's Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

Gayle passed the total with three singles, but soon warmed to the task in trademark style and went on to score 77 off just 38 deliveries, including seven sixes and five fours.

A staggering 7,534 of his 10,000 runs have come via boundaries, while the 37-year-old also holds the Twenty20 records for centuries (18), half-centuries (61) and highest score (175 not out).

Gayle reached the milestone in just his 290th appearance having become synonymous with the shortest form of the game since its introduction.