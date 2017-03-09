New Zealand, South Africa evenly poised at stumps in Dunedin

New Zealands Kane Williamson acknowledges the crowd as he reaches his century on the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on May 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Kane Williamson leads a New Zealand fightback against South Africa on day two to leave the first Test in Dunedin delicately poised.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 13:04 UK

Kane Williamson has led a New Zealand fightback against South Africa to leave the first Test in Dunedin delicately poised at the end of the second day.

The tourists lost their last six wickets for 56 runs to be dismissed for 308, before the hosts ended the day on 117-3 thanks to a battling unbeaten 78 by Williamson.

South Africa started the day in a strong position at 229-4, with Dean Elgar unbeaten on 128 and Temba Bavuma on 38.

However, they were bowled out shortly after lunch when Trent Boult (4-64) dismissed Vernon Philander for 21 to pick up his fourth wicket of the innings.

In reply, the Proteas removed Tom Latham early, caught behind off Philander for 10, but New Zealand were 59-1 at tea.

Williamson and Jeet Raval sparked the innings with a 102-run stand, a record second-wicket partnership for New Zealand against South Africa, before Raval went for 52.

Ross Taylor then limped from the field with a calf injury after making eight from 20 balls, having earlier been struck on the helmet by fast bowler Morne Morkel.

However skipper Williamson held firm, hitting 11 boundaries from 146 balls, to give his team a slight advantage going into day three.

A red Stuart 'StuBro' Broad in action on day three of the third Test between South Africa and England on January 16, 2016
Read Next:
Broad, Woakes replace Jordan, Willey
>
View our homepages for Kane Williamson, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Trent Boult, Vernon Philander, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Morne Morkel, Ross Taylor, Cricket
Your Comments
More New Zealand News
New Zealands Kane Williamson acknowledges the crowd as he reaches his century on the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on May 23, 2015
New Zealand, South Africa evenly poised at stumps in Dunedin
 New Cricket generic
Dean Elgar hits century as day one against New Zealand belongs to South Africa
 South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their final Twenty20 cricket match on August 6, 2013
Result: South Africa seal series win over New Zealand in Auckland
Result: Guptill stars as New Zealand take fourth ODIResult: South Africa thrash New Zealand in third ODIResult: Record-breaking Taylor levels seriesResult: South Africa beat New Zealand in first ODIResult: South Africa claim comfortable NZ win
New Zealand, Australia second ODI abandonedResult: New Zealand clinch ODI win over AustraliaNew Zealand, Bangladesh second Test left in balanceResult: New Zealand produce record-breaking comebackNew Zealand storm back against Bangladesh
> New Zealand Homepage
More South Africa News
New Zealands Kane Williamson acknowledges the crowd as he reaches his century on the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on May 23, 2015
New Zealand, South Africa evenly poised at stumps in Dunedin
 New Cricket generic
Dean Elgar hits century as day one against New Zealand belongs to South Africa
 South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their final Twenty20 cricket match on August 6, 2013
Result: South Africa seal series win over New Zealand in Auckland
Result: Guptill stars as New Zealand take fourth ODIResult: South Africa thrash New Zealand in third ODIResult: Record-breaking Taylor levels seriesResult: South Africa beat New Zealand in first ODIResult: South Africa claim comfortable NZ win
Result: South Africa remain on course for whitewashResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wicketsResult: Sri Lanka win first series in South AfricaResult: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runsResult: South Africa seal series whitewash over Sri Lanka
> South Africa Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Cricket on LockerDome
 