England cricket team header

England

Kevin Pietersen hails 'fantastic' Joe Root appointment

Kevin Pietersen of Surrey celebrates his 150 during day one of the friendly match between Oxford MCCU and Surrey at The Parks, on April 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Kevin Pietersen describes the decision to name Joe Root as England captain as "fantastic".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 20:01 UK

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has expressed his approval of Joe Root's appointment as national team captain.

The 36-year-old described the decision to name Root as Alastair Cook's successor as "fantastic" but expressed concerns that the responsibility could weight heavy on him.

"I have loved him ever since his debut. I was batting at the time when the wicket fell and he walked out there with a smile on his face, in India, when we needed to draw that Test match to win the series," Pietersen told talkSPORT.

"Joe walked out there smiling, happy, laughing, joking and said, 'alright lads, what is going on out here'. I thought, 'oh my days, this guy is making his Test debut'.

"I think he has a wonderful, wonderful personality and I just hope captaincy doesn't affect the way he plays because, having been in that role, it can go two ways.

"It can either really help your captaincy because you don't think too much about your game and you do what you need to do and get on with it, or you can think too much about it, put too much pressure on yourself, and it hurts your game."

Pietersen, who briefly captained England in 2008, will rejoin Surrey this summer to play in the Twenty20 Blast.

Kevin Pietersen of England kisses the urn after England won the Ashes during day five of the 5th Investec Ashes Test match between England and Australia at the Kia Oval on August 25, 2013
Read Next:
Kevin Pietersen hints at England return
>
View our homepages for Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Kevin Pietersen of Surrey celebrates his 150 during day one of the friendly match between Oxford MCCU and Surrey at The Parks, on April 12, 2015
Kevin Pietersen hails 'fantastic' Joe Root appointment
 Alex Hales in action during the final ODI between South Africa and England on February 14, 2016
Alex Hales returns to England squad for third ODI
 Joe Root strikes a pose during an England training session on February 11, 2016
Result: England survive mid-innings wobble to beat West Indies
Result: England beat West Indies by 45 runsMorgan: 'Aggressive batting style is key'Stokes: 'I still want to get in people's faces'England call Tom Curran into ODI squadAlex Hales to join up with England squad
Result: Morgan leads way in England warm-up winEx-England batsman Richardson dies, 85Root relishing "fiery" Stokes partnershipRoot: 'I will be an instinctive leader'Joe Root: 'I'm ready for England captaincy'
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Cricket on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 