Alex Hales returns to England squad for third ODI

Alex Hales in action during the final ODI between South Africa and England on February 14, 2016
Opening batsman Alex Hales returns to the England squad for their third ODI with West Indies having fully recovered from a broken hand.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Alex Hales has been recalled to the England squad for their third one-day international against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

The opening batsman has missed England's last six 50-over contests after breaking his hand during the recent tour of India, but joined up with the squad last week to continue his recovery.

Hales is now fit to return to action, and is expected to replace Sam Billings at the top of the order alongside Jason Roy.

"Halesy has now been passed fit by the medics, and he's practised well over the last few days - so he's officially in the squad now for Thursday's game - which is good news," assistant coach Paul Farbrace told the BBC's Test Match Special.

"That's down the to the selectors in terms of picking the team for that match. We've got 16 people fit and available for Thursday.

"We always knew that Hales would join us. Even if he wasn't available to play, we were always going to bring him here so we had him as part of the group ... and continued his rehab in readiness for when he is."

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be looking for a whitewash at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.

Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Morgan: 'Aggressive batting style is key'
