India in command in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli hits an unbeaten 111 as India dominate the first day of their one-off test with Bangladesh.

India have got off to a strong start in their one-off Test with Bangladesh in Hyderabad, ending the first day 356-3.

After the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a dream start when Taskin Ahmed claimed the scalp of KL Rahul (2) on his fourth ball.

From thereon, however, it was all India as captain Virat Kohli (111*) reached his 16th Test century off just 130 balls.

Murali Vijay (108) also claimed a century in his second-wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (80), the latter going to Mehedi Hasan in the afternoon and Vijay bowled around his legs after a ball from Taijul Islam just after tea.

Ajinkya Rahane (45*), back in the team for Karun Nair, joined Kohli at the crease to see out the day comfortably for the hosts.