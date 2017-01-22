Ben Stokes hails "fantastic" ODI win

England all-rounder Ben Stokes hails a "fantastic" final ODI victory over India at Eden Gardens.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has spoken of his relief to finally claim a win on their tour of India.

The tourists triumphed by five runs in the final match of their ODI series, having previously lost both ODI matches and all four Test matches in India.

Stokes was instrumental in delivering the victory, having claimed 57 runs off 39 balls in his unbeaten stand at the crease before claiming the key scalps of Hardik Pandya and captain Virat Kohli during the hosts' reply.

"It was difficult when we came here last time," Stokes told Sky Sports News afterwards. "I put it down to good captaincy to get my overs out the way before the last over!

"It was difficult at the start of my innings. The ball was doing a bit so I gave myself as much time as I could. Woakesy played a good part in that as well.

"It has been fantastic to be a part of the series. Thankfully we got a win."

England play the first match of the three-match T20 series in Kanpur on Thursday.

