Result: England defeat India in final ODI

England beat India by five runs in a thrilling final ODI at Eden Gardens.

England have beaten India by five runs in a thrilling final ODI to claim their first ever win at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The tourists were already 2-0 down in the series but managed to end on a positive note ahead of the upcoming T20 contests.

Put to bat first, England finished their innings 321-8 after an impressive performance from Jason Roy - in for the injured Joe Root - with 65 off 56 balls, including 10 fours.

Jonny Bairstow (56), captain Eoin Morgan (43) and Ben Stokes (57* from 39) were also notable with their contributions to the target, while Chris Woakes hit 24 from just 19 balls as the 50-over mark approached.

It was a disastrous start for India in reply as Ajinkya Rahane (1) was caught by David Willey in just the second over, and Kannaur Rahul (11) was soon following him off the field.

Kedar Jadhav (90) and Hardik Pandya (56) enjoyed a profitable 105-run partnership at the crease, but Stokes was on hand to take out Pandya as well as captain Virat Kohli (55).

The hosts entered the final over needing 16 runs to win and got off to the perfect start as Jadhav hit successive boundaries with the first two balls, before Woakes produced two dot balls to ensure a nervy finish.

With time running out, Jadhav took a gamble and went for a six, only to find himself caught by Sam Billings on the boundary. Bhuvneshwar Kumar came on hoping to make a memorable cameo for the final ball, but it was not to be as the tourists claimed their first win of the tour.

The three-match T20 series begins in Kanpur on Thursday.