Result: India thrash Bangladesh to reach Champions Trophy final

India's batman Rohit Sharma plays a shot off the Bangladesh bowling during the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarter-final match between India and Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 19, 2015
© Getty Images
India record a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh to reach the final of the Champions Trophy.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 17:29 UK

India have progressed through to the Champions Trophy final with a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

After witnessing Pakistan thrash England in Cardiff on Wednesday, India were under pressure to set up a dream final with their arch rivals but despite Bangladesh initially batting well, they never looked in danger of failing to book their place at The Oval on Sunday.

Bangladesh lost Soumya Sarkar for a second-ball duck but Tamin Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) put on 123 for the third wicket to give their side some momentum.

However, they failed to build on those knocks and although a number of players made starts, they had to settle for 264-7 from their 50 overs.

Given India's batting lineup, that score was never going to be enough and Rohit Sharma was the star of the show as he produced an outstanding innings of 123 from 129 deliveries.

Virat Kohli missed out on his century, but his unbeaten 96 from 78 balls led to him ending the match still at the crease with Rohit as India won with 59 deliveries to spare.

Shikhar Dhawan also made 46 from 34 earlier in the innings, and they will head into Sunday's showdown as the marginal favourites to defend the trophy they won in 2013.

Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Eoin Morgan: 'We failed to adapt'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Soumya Sarkar, Tamin Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shikhar Dhawan, Cricket
Your Comments
More India News
India's batman Rohit Sharma plays a shot off the Bangladesh bowling during the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarter-final match between India and Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 19, 2015
Result: India thrash Bangladesh to reach Champions Trophy final
 Virat Kohli of India celebrates after the World Twenty20 victory over Australia in Mohali on March 27, 2016
Result: India cruise past South Africa to reach Champions Trophy semi-finals
 Sri Lanka's captain Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the first One Day International (ODI) match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium in the southern district of Hambantota on August 23, 2014
Result: Sri Lanka complete Champions Trophy record run-chase to beat India
Result: India ease past Pakistan in openerResult: India seal series win over AustraliaIndia on brink of series win over AustraliaIndia trail Australia by 52 runs in series deciderSmith hits another Test ton for Australia
Result: Australia battle to draw in third TestIndia remain in touch in third TestSmith, Maxwell impress against IndiaResult: India square series with second-Test winIndia battle back in second Test with Australia
> India Homepage
More Bangladesh News
India's batman Rohit Sharma plays a shot off the Bangladesh bowling during the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarter-final match between India and Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 19, 2015
Result: India thrash Bangladesh to reach Champions Trophy final
 David Warner of Australia in action against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on February 6, 2016
Result: Australia denied victory over Bangladesh by washout at The Oval
 Joe Root in action during the second T20 between South Africa and England on February 20, 2016
Result: Joe Root hits unbeaten ton as England thrash Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
Result: Points shared as Ireland, Bangladesh haltedResult: India seal 208-run win over BangladeshIndia declare on 687 against BangladeshIndia in command in HyderabadNew Zealand, Bangladesh second Test left in balance
Result: New Zealand produce record-breaking comebackNew Zealand storm back against BangladeshLatham hits ton as third Test heads towards drawResult: New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by 27 runsResult: New Zealand clinch T20 series over Bangladesh
> Bangladesh Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
 