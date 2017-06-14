England cricket team header

England

England ODI captain Eoin Morgan: 'We failed to adapt, Pakistan were better'

Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
© Getty Images
England one-day captain Eoin Morgan says that the team failed to adapt to conditions in their semi-final defeat to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 18:18 UK

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan has criticised his team for failing to adapt to the conditions following a shock loss to Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

The hosts struggled to tackle the awkward pitch in Cardiff, eventually getting thumped in an eight-wicket loss.

England hit 211 runs, which Pakistan chased down with 77 balls to spare, and Morgan believes that his team were at fault.

"One thing we didn't do was adapt to conditions; coming from Edgbaston to a used wicket, Pakistan did that well and played better," Morgan said during the post-match presentations.

"We did prepare, Pakistan bowled well but we didn't adjust and 200 isn't competitive, 250-270 would be a good score. We bowled okay but 200 was well under par. We continue to learn, everything we did was calculated, but Pakistan had played on the wicket previously and that helped. You have to adapt in knockout cricket, so it's an important lesson."

Pakistan will face either India or Bangladesh in the final on Sunday at the Oval.

You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eoin Morgan, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
Result: England limp out of Champions Trophy in eight-wicket semi-final defeat to Pakistan
 Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
England ODI captain Eoin Morgan: 'We failed to adapt, Pakistan were better'
 Pakistani batsman Sarfraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test match against New Zealand on November 20, 2014
Result: Pakistan to face England in Champions Trophy semi-final after win over Sri Lanka
Result: Stokes century knocks out AustraliaResult: England through to Champions Trophy semisFinn to replace Woakes in England squadWoakes ruled out of Champions TrophyResult: Root hits unbeaten ton in England victory
Result: South Africa make light work of EnglandStokes awaiting scan results on knee injuryResult: England seal series win over South AfricaResult: Morgan inspires England to South Africa winResult: Root stars as England seal series whitewash
> England Homepage



Cricket on LockerDome
 