Result: England limp out of Champions Trophy in eight-wicket semi-final defeat to Pakistan

England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
England are knocked out of the Champions Trophy following an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

England have crashed out of the Champions Trophy at the semi-final stage following an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Cardiff.

The hosts hit a total of 211 runs and were bowled out with one ball remaining, and Pakistan responded in positive fashion, eventually reaching the target with 77 balls to spare.

Alex Hales was the first to fall for England after hitting 13 runs off as many deliveries, and Jonny Bairstow followed him back to the pavilion 11 overs later after surviving a review and a drop catch.

He left the field seven runs shy of a half century, while Joe Root (46), Eoin Morgan (33) and Ben Stokes (34) were the only other batsmen in the order to surpass 30 runs.

Pakistan impressed on the ground, with Hasan Ali taking three wickets, Junaid Khan and Rumman Raees nabbing two apiece, and Shadab Khan also getting among the wickets.

In reply, Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman stormed out of the blocks, putting on a first-wicket partnership of 118 runs, comfortably racking up the runs while England searched for a breakthrough.

On a pitch that was crying out for spinners, England were too late to answer the call as Adil Rashid nabbed his team's opening wicket 22 overs in.

Zaman walked away with a half century after hitting 57 off 58 balls, and Ali followed later after getting bowled out by Jake Ball for 76.

England failed to swing momentum in their direction, though, and Pakistan strolled to victory with Babar Azam (38*) and Mohammad Hafeez (31*) at the crease.

It is the first time that Pakistan have reached the final of this competition.

