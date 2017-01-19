Result: England denied by India despite valiant run chase

England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
© Getty Images
A century from Eoin Morgan is not enough to stop India securing a 15-run victory over England in the second one-day international in Cuttack.
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 16:26 UK

England have suffered a 15-run defeat to India in the second one-day international in Cuttack after falling just short of a mammoth target of 382.

Despite winning the toss, England seemed powerless to stop India compiling a huge score in front of their own supporters with a 256-run fourth-wicket stand between Yuvraj Singh (150) and MS Dhoni (134) proving to be the difference.

Chris Woakes registered figures of 4-60 to give England hope, but their run chase started on a negative note as Alex Hales was dismissed for just 14.

However, teammates Jason Roy (84), Joe Root (54) and Moeen Ali (55) all provide valuable knocks to keep England in contention at various stages of the innings, but it was the performance of Eoin Morgan which gave his team a shout of an unlikely triumph.

Morgan hit six fours and five maximums during an innings of 102 runs from 81 deliveries, but his run out in the penulitmate over put paid to England's hopes of keeping the series alive.

The tourists reached the end of their 50 overs on 366-8 - an excellent score in its own right - but it was not enough to deny a powerful Indian outfit on their home turf.

Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
 Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) of India bump fists during the one day tour match between Sussex and India at The County Ground on August 25, 2011
Result: Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav score tons as India claim three-wicket win over England
 Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Eoin Morgan: Beating India "not impossible" for England
 Steven Smith of Australia salutes the crowd after reaching his century during the One Day International Tri Series match between Australia and England at Blundstone Arena on January 23, 2015
Result: Australia take 2-1 lead in ODI series against Pakistan with seven-wicket win
 Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) of India bump fists during the one day tour match between Sussex and India at The County Ground on August 25, 2011
Result: Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav score tons as India claim three-wicket win over England
