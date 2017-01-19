A century from Eoin Morgan is not enough to stop India securing a 15-run victory over England in the second one-day international in Cuttack.

England have suffered a 15-run defeat to India in the second one-day international in Cuttack after falling just short of a mammoth target of 382.

Despite winning the toss, England seemed powerless to stop India compiling a huge score in front of their own supporters with a 256-run fourth-wicket stand between Yuvraj Singh (150) and MS Dhoni (134) proving to be the difference.

Chris Woakes registered figures of 4-60 to give England hope, but their run chase started on a negative note as Alex Hales was dismissed for just 14.

However, teammates Jason Roy (84), Joe Root (54) and Moeen Ali (55) all provide valuable knocks to keep England in contention at various stages of the innings, but it was the performance of Eoin Morgan which gave his team a shout of an unlikely triumph.

Morgan hit six fours and five maximums during an innings of 102 runs from 81 deliveries, but his run out in the penulitmate over put paid to England's hopes of keeping the series alive.

The tourists reached the end of their 50 overs on 366-8 - an excellent score in its own right - but it was not enough to deny a powerful Indian outfit on their home turf.