England captain Eoin Morgan insists that his side have what it takes to pick up victory over India in their upcoming one-day series, despite some contrasting recent form.
Eoin Morgan has claimed that the task ahead for England is "huge but not impossible" as they prepare for their upcoming one-day series in India.

The Men in Blue have tasted victory in 12 of their last 14 home ODI series matches, while the tourists suffered a 4-0 defeat in the recent Test series between the two sides.

Despite the contrasting form, skipper Morgan - part of the squad after missing two warm-up matches to be present at the birth of his child - is remaining confident of pulling off a big win.

"The challenge of winning in India is huge but not impossible," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "There's a fine balance between playing positive cricket and playing smart cricket and we don't want to fall short. We want to fall on the brave side of things as we have done in the last couple of years."

Sunday's first ODI is scheduled to get under way in Pune at 8am.

Joe Root celebrates his half century during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
