Alastair Cook will reportedly meet with team director Andrew Strauss this weekend to discuss his future as England captain, which he will likely have the final say on.
Friday, January 6, 2017

Alastair Cook will reportedly be given a show of faith by England cricket bosses when holding talks over his future in the coming days.

The 32-year-old is currently considering his role in the side following the 4-0 Test series defeat to India last month, which has left his position as captain in doubt.

According to The Sun, Cook is to meet team director Andrew Strauss this weekend where it will be decided whether he is the man to lead England into next winter's Ashes tour.

It is claimed that he has the complete backing of Strauss, however, as well as the public support from players, head coach Trevor Bayliss and other members of the team management.

The decision will then come down to Cook, who will likely see Joe Root take on the captaincy role should he step aside, though England are not back in action until July and an announcement may be delayed.

Alastair Cook and ickle Joe Root on day two of the fourth Test between South Africa and England on January 23, 2016
Boycott backs Root to replace Cook
