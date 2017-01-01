Joe Root will wait until after the birth of his first child before flying to India for England's one-day series.

The 26-year-old, who recently scored 491 runs in the 4-0 Test series defeat to the Men in Blue, instead wants to be with partner Carrie.

England's squad are scheduled to fly out to India on Thursday ahead of the series, which gets under way in Pune on January 15 and continues in Cuttack and Kolkata later in the month.

Root boasts the second-best one-day international average of any England player - 45.71 from 78 matches.