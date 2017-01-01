Joe Root to delay linking up with England in India

Joe Root celebrates his half century during the World Twenty20 final between England and the West Indies at Eden Gardens on April 3, 2016
Joe Root will wait until after the birth of his first child before flying to India for England's one-day series.
England batsman Joe Root will not join up with the squad for the one-day series in India later this month until after the birth of his child.

The 26-year-old, who recently scored 491 runs in the 4-0 Test series defeat to the Men in Blue, instead wants to be with partner Carrie.

England's squad are scheduled to fly out to India on Thursday ahead of the series, which gets under way in Pune on January 15 and continues in Cuttack and Kolkata later in the month.

Root boasts the second-best one-day international average of any England player - 45.71 from 78 matches.

