Tymal Mills: 'My England future lies in T20 cricket'

Tymal Mills of England during a nets session at Floreat Oval on October 29, 2013
© Getty Images
England ace Tymal Mills, who took his first wicket in the win over India, hopes to get a run of games under his belt following a "tough couple of years".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 20:04 UK

Tymal Mills has admitted that he is 'feeling really good' after taking his first international wicket in England's victory over India.

The tourists produced a convincing performance to come out on top by seven wickets in Kanpur on Thursday afternoon and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 international series.

Mills, who ended with figures of 1-27 in his second game for England as they restricted India to 147 runs, believes that his future now lies in the T20 format but is unwilling to get too carried away.

"I feel really good," he told Sky Sports News. "It was nice to get my first international wicket, and hopefully there's a few more to come. I've felt in good nick - I got a couple of Big Bash games in before flying over here - so it was nice to come straight into the side, take the new ball and help the boys win.

"It has been a tough couple of years for me injury wise, but a really good last six months. I've found a nice routine for myself, playing regular cricket. I haven't played a 50-over game for almost two years, so it would take a bit of time to build up to that and as I say, at the moment I'm staying fit, I'm staying strong.

"I'm happy with how I'm bowling, happy with how my body is and I don't really want to jeopardise that again. You never know what can happen down the line, I'm only 24 now. But for now, I want to keep enjoying my cricket, and hopefully playing lots more T20s."

The second T20 international between India and England takes place in Nagpur on Sunday.

Tymal Mills of England during a nets session at Floreat Oval on October 29, 2013
Read Next:
Hussain talks up Mills for England
>
View our homepages for Tymal Mills, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
England captain Eoin Morgan bats during the 1st ODI Royal London One-Day match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 9, 2015
Result: England power past India in first Twenty20
 Eoin Morgan at an England press conference on March 22, 2016
Eoin Morgan: 'England rewarded for persistence in ODI victory over India'
 Ben Stokes in full-on action during an England training session on February 11, 2016
Ben Stokes hails "fantastic" ODI win
Result: England defeat India in final ODIResult: England denied after valiant run chaseResult: India beat England by three wicketsEoin Morgan: Beating India "not impossible"Root 'available for start of ODI series'
Cook captaincy decision to be made this weekend?Joe Root to delay linking up with EnglandTrouble for Cook but England can bounce back in ODIsBoycott backs Root to replace CookCook: 'England weren't good enough'
> England Homepage
More Sussex Sharks News
Tymal Mills of England during a nets session at Floreat Oval on October 29, 2013
Nasser Hussain talks up Tymal Mills for England
 Matthew Hobden pictured in April 2015
Sussex announce death of young bowler
 Northamptonshire's David Willey in action on August 17, 2013
Result: David Willey steers Northants Steelbacks to Finals Day
Jordan fit for T20 Blast quarter-finalT20 Blast roundup: Rain decides QF spotsYardy to retire from cricket at end of seasonT20 Blast roundup: Birmingham, Kent win to stay topT20 Blast roundup: Lancashire seal Roses double
Result: Sussex top group after thumping MiddlesexT20 Blast roundup: Essex, Birmingham winResult: Sussex ease to T20 Blast victory over GlamorganT20 Blast roundup: Kent move topResult: Sussex stroll to victory over Hampshire
> Sussex Sharks Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand