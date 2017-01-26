England ace Tymal Mills, who took his first wicket in the win over India, hopes to get a run of games under his belt following a "tough couple of years".

Tymal Mills has admitted that he is 'feeling really good' after taking his first international wicket in England's victory over India.

The tourists produced a convincing performance to come out on top by seven wickets in Kanpur on Thursday afternoon and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 international series.

Mills, who ended with figures of 1-27 in his second game for England as they restricted India to 147 runs, believes that his future now lies in the T20 format but is unwilling to get too carried away.

"I feel really good," he told Sky Sports News. "It was nice to get my first international wicket, and hopefully there's a few more to come. I've felt in good nick - I got a couple of Big Bash games in before flying over here - so it was nice to come straight into the side, take the new ball and help the boys win.

"It has been a tough couple of years for me injury wise, but a really good last six months. I've found a nice routine for myself, playing regular cricket. I haven't played a 50-over game for almost two years, so it would take a bit of time to build up to that and as I say, at the moment I'm staying fit, I'm staying strong.

"I'm happy with how I'm bowling, happy with how my body is and I don't really want to jeopardise that again. You never know what can happen down the line, I'm only 24 now. But for now, I want to keep enjoying my cricket, and hopefully playing lots more T20s."

The second T20 international between India and England takes place in Nagpur on Sunday.