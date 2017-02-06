Kevin Pietersen calls for his own return to the England side following the resignation of Alastair Cook as Test captain.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has hinted that he would be interested in a return to the international fold following the retirement of Alastair Cook as Test captain.

Cook stood down from his role following a record 59 Tests as captain earlier today following England's 4-0 series whitewash defeat in India.

The 32-year-old's presence as captain was thought to be one of the main factors preventing Pietersen from earning another England call-up, with the pair having been involved in a major fall-out in 2012.

However, with Cook now stepping down from his role, Pietersen has called for himself to be brought back into the team with a short message on Twitter.

Pietersen has scored 8,181 in 104 Tests for England.