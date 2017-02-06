England cricket team header

England

Kevin Pietersen hints at England return after Alastair Cook retirement

Kevin Pietersen calls for his own return to the England side following the resignation of Alastair Cook as Test captain.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:10 UK

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has hinted that he would be interested in a return to the international fold following the retirement of Alastair Cook as Test captain.

Cook stood down from his role following a record 59 Tests as captain earlier today following England's 4-0 series whitewash defeat in India.

The 32-year-old's presence as captain was thought to be one of the main factors preventing Pietersen from earning another England call-up, with the pair having been involved in a major fall-out in 2012.

However, with Cook now stepping down from his role, Pietersen has called for himself to be brought back into the team with a short message on Twitter.


Pietersen has scored 8,181 in 104 Tests for England.

Alastair Cook at an Essex CCC photocall on April 7, 2016
Read Next:
Cook quits as England Test cricket captain
>
View our homepages for Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook, Cricket
Your Comments
More England News
Alastair Cook at an Essex CCC photocall on April 7, 2016
Alastair Cook quits as England Test cricket captain
 Kevin Pietersen of England kisses the urn after England won the Ashes during day five of the 5th Investec Ashes Test match between England and Australia at the Kia Oval on August 25, 2013
Kevin Pietersen hints at England return after Alastair Cook retirement
 Eoin Morgan in action for England against Australia.
Result: England batting collapse hands India clean sweep of Test, ODI and T20 series
Root: 'We deserve to win series over India'Ben Stokes to lose £100,000 in IPL move?Result: England fall five short of India totalEngland unchanged for West Indies seriesTymal Mills: 'My future lies in T20 cricket'
Result: England power past India in first T20Morgan: 'England rewarded for persistence'Ben Stokes hails "fantastic" ODI winResult: England defeat India in final ODIResult: England denied after valiant run chase
> England Homepage