Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has hinted that he would be interested in a return to the international fold following the retirement of Alastair Cook as Test captain.
Cook stood down from his role following a record 59 Tests as captain earlier today following England's 4-0 series whitewash defeat in India.
The 32-year-old's presence as captain was thought to be one of the main factors preventing Pietersen from earning another England call-up, with the pair having been involved in a major fall-out in 2012.
However, with Cook now stepping down from his role, Pietersen has called for himself to be brought back into the team with a short message on Twitter.
February 6, 2017
Pietersen has scored 8,181 in 104 Tests for England.