Australia in control of third Test, but Azhar Ali, Younis Khan steady Pakistan

Pakistani batsman Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second test cricket match against Australia on October 30, 2014
© Getty Images
Australia remain in control of the third Test in Sydney with 412-run lead, but Azhar Ali and Younis Khan steady Pakistan to end day two on 126-2.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 09:18 UK

Australia have a stronghold of the third Test in Sydney, but Pakistan have steadied their attack after ending day two on 126-2.

The tourists trail by 412 runs after Australia declared on 538-8, with Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb scoring 184 and 110 runs respectively.

The pair helped increase the hosts' first-innings total after yesterday's heroics from David Warner, who became the fifth batsman in history to reach a century before lunch on the first day of a Test match.

In reply, Pakistan suffered an early wobble with just six runs on the board when Sharjeel Khan was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for four.

Just four balls later, Hazlewood struck again by taking out Babar Azam for a duck after trapping him lbw, but Azhar Ali and Younis Khan have recovered Pakistan's attack.

The duo reached stumps unbeaten on a 120-run partnership, with Azhar hitting 58 runs off 123 balls, while Khan is sitting comfortably after scoring 64 off 112 deliveries.

Australia sealed the series with victory in the second Test last week in Melbourne.

View our homepages for Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, David Warner, Sharjeel Khan, Josh Hazlewood, Babar Azam, Cricket
Your Comments
More Australia News
David Warner of Australia in action against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on February 6, 2016
David Warner, Matt Renshaw leave Pakistan on brink of series whitewash
 Pakistani batsman Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second test cricket match against Australia on October 30, 2014
Australia in control of third Test, but Azhar Ali, Younis Khan steady Pakistan
 Australia's Steve Smith in action on day one of the Third Test on July 29, 2015
Result: Pakistan suffer heavy defeat to Australia in Melbourne
Australia build slender lead over PakistanWarner, Azhar impress on third dayAzhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day twoResult: Australia end Pakistan resistance to win first TestAussies close to within two wickets of victory
Australia tighten Test grip against PakistanPakistan facing heavy defeat in first TestSmith scores 16th century on opening dayAdelaide to host first day-night Ashes TestResult: Australia complete 3-0 series win over New Zealand
> Australia Homepage
More Pakistan News
Pakistani batsman Younis Khan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the second test cricket match against Australia on October 30, 2014
Australia in control of third Test, but Azhar Ali, Younis Khan steady Pakistan
 David Warner of Australia in action against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on February 6, 2016
David Warner, Matt Renshaw leave Pakistan on brink of series whitewash
 Australia's Steve Smith in action on day one of the Third Test on July 29, 2015
Result: Pakistan suffer heavy defeat to Australia in Melbourne
Australia build slender lead over PakistanWarner, Azhar impress on third dayAzhar Ali takes Pakistan past 300 on day twoResult: Australia end Pakistan resistance to win first TestAussies close to within two wickets of victory
Australia tighten Test grip against PakistanPakistan facing heavy defeat in first TestSmith scores 16th century on opening dayNew Zealand on verge of series win New Zealand lead Pakistan after rainy third day
> Pakistan Homepage