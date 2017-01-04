Australia remain in control of the third Test in Sydney with 412-run lead, but Azhar Ali and Younis Khan steady Pakistan to end day two on 126-2.

Australia have a stronghold of the third Test in Sydney, but Pakistan have steadied their attack after ending day two on 126-2.

The tourists trail by 412 runs after Australia declared on 538-8, with Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb scoring 184 and 110 runs respectively.

The pair helped increase the hosts' first-innings total after yesterday's heroics from David Warner, who became the fifth batsman in history to reach a century before lunch on the first day of a Test match.

In reply, Pakistan suffered an early wobble with just six runs on the board when Sharjeel Khan was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for four.

Just four balls later, Hazlewood struck again by taking out Babar Azam for a duck after trapping him lbw, but Azhar Ali and Younis Khan have recovered Pakistan's attack.

The duo reached stumps unbeaten on a 120-run partnership, with Azhar hitting 58 runs off 123 balls, while Khan is sitting comfortably after scoring 64 off 112 deliveries.

Australia sealed the series with victory in the second Test last week in Melbourne.