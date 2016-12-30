Australia bowl out Pakistan for 163 runs in their second innings after themselves declaring 634-8 to earn an unlikely victory in Melbourne.

Australia have defeated Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs in a rain-disrupted second Test match in Melbourne.

The hosts were still batting in their first innings at the start of the fifth and final day due to the bad weather Down Under, building on their slender overnight lead to eventually pick up the win.

Skipper Steve Smith (165*) added to his impressive tally on Friday and Mitchell Starc (84) also piled on the runs to help build up a lead of 181, with the Aussies declaring on 634-8.

It was then left to the bowlers to get the job done, as Nathan Lyon and Starc both took three wickets to get the Baggy Greens successfully over the line.

Sohail Khan departed for 84 runs and Sami Aslam for just two, while Babar Azam went lbw from the first ball after the break to leave Pakistan in a tricky position.

The pairing of Azhar Ali and Younus Khan did look to give the tourists just a glimmer of hope, but the latter went for 24 and Misbah-ul-Haq was sent packing for a duck.

Asad Shafiq (16), Sarfraz Ahmed (43), Ali (43) and Mohammad Amir (11) were next to fall as Australia closed in on the win, taking Wahab Riaz out for a duck and then the scoreless Yasir Shah to bowl out their opponents for 163.