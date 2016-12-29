Australia build slender lead over Pakistan

Australia will head into the final day of the second Test match with Pakistan with a lead of 22 runs after another interrupted day on Thursday.

Steven Smith has recorded an unbeaten century to help Australia edge into the lead over Pakistan at stumps on day four of the second Test match in Melbourne.

As with the previous three days, Thursday was interrupted by rain and while the hosts now lead by 22 runs, a draw seems inevitable unless Australia can bowl Pakistan out cheaply during the final three sessions.

The morning began with Usman Khawaja looking to score the five runs he required for his ton, but he was dismissed for 97 off the bowling of Wahab Riaz.

Peter Handscomb added another Test fifty before he went for 54 while Nic Maddinson contributed 22 as Australia reached 433 for the loss of just five wickets.

Matthew Wade went for just nine after helping the hosts move past Pakistan's first-innings total of 443, but it was Smith who ended the day with three figures after hitting 100 off 168 deliveries.

Australia are likely to try to bat the morning out before having another go at Pakistan with the ball, but it will take an catastrophic slip-up from the tourists for a result to become a possibility.