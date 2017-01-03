David Warner inspires Australia to a 365-3 overnight lead in their third Test meeting with Pakistan, reaching a century in less than two hours of the opening day.

David Warner struck a century in the opening session of the third Test to give Australia a commanding advantage over Pakistan.

The hosts, who cruised to victory in last week's second Test in Melbourne to seal the series win, also had fellow opener Matt Renshaw to thank for their 365-3 overnight lead.

Warner reached the hundred mark from 78 balls in the opening day's first couple of hours, becoming just the fifth batsman to reach that tally before lunch on the first day of a Test match.

Wahab Riaz finally caught the left-hander to send him packing, but Renshaw recorded a maiden century of his own to leave Pakistan on the brink of a series whitewash.

Renshaw ended the day unbeaten on 167, joined by Peter Handscomb (40) in a 121-run partnership, though the tourists did take Usman Khawaja (13), Steve Smith (24) and history-making Warner.