Preview: Elina Svitolina vs Mirra Andreeva - WTA Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Seeking her second career WTA Finals victory, Elina Svitolina faces Mirra Andreeva on Sunday.

To reach this stage, the Russian defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets on Saturday 6-3 6-4, while Svitolina beat Linda Noskova 6-2 6-1.

Match preview

After a rough start to this tournament, Svitolina has shown that she can still compete with the best of them despite this being her first WTA Finals appearance since 2019.

Svitolina has converted 16 break points at this year’s tournament while allowing just one in her convincing semi-final affair.

In each of her matches at this year’s event she has won at least 65% or more of her first serves.

The veteran Ukrainian is in the final for the third time in her last three WTA Finals appearances, seeking to lift the trophy for the first time since 2018.

She has never won the opening set in the final of this tournament, but came from behind in that scenario in 2018 to defeat Sloane Stephens.

On Sunday she can do what only 10 other women have done before at this event, win the WTA Finals on multiple occasions.

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Mirra Andreeva's first appearance at the WTA Finals has been hugely successful, as she aims to become the eighth woman to win this event in her first appearance.

With her semi-final victory Andreeva will become the #2 seed when the next WTA rankings come out.



In her inaugural WTA Finals Andreeva has conceded a mere 18 games overall, equaling Justine Henin’s record in the round robin stage with 11.

She is the first Russian to make the final of this event since Maria Sharapova in 2012 and hopes to be the first Russian to win it since the latter in 2004.

A win on Sunday would mark her second singles victory on hard court this year, after capturing the Adelaide Open in January.

The reigning French Open champion has yet to lose a single set in this tournament and has not given up a single ace in four matches.

Tournament so far

Elina Svitolina:

First match: vs. Mirra Andreeva 4-6 0-6

Second match: vs. Karolina Muchova 3-6 6-2 6-2

Third match: vs. Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 3-6 6-1

Semi-final: vs. Linda Noskova 6-2 6-1

Mirra Andreeva:

First match: vs. Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-0

Second match: vs. Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-0

Third match: vs. Diana Shnaider 6-2 6-1

Semi-final: vs. Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-4

Head To Head

Indian Wells Open (2025) - Quarter-finals: Andreeva wins 7-5 6-3

Australian Open (2026) - Round of 16: Svitolina wins 6-2 6-4

These ladies first faced each other at the Indian Wells Open a year ago, with Andreeva winning 82% of her first serves while converting four break points to advance.

Svitolina evened the overall series at one in the first Grand Slam this year, hitting four aces while converting five break points at the Aussie Open.

We say: Andreeva to win in two sets

Nothing seems to phase Andreeva, who has been laser focused all tournament long and looks just as strong in the return game as she does on serve, and we do not believe she will be denied on Sunday.