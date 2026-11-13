Preview: Jessica Pegula vs Mirra Andreeva - WTA Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

In a matchup featuring two of the biggest stories at this year’s WTA Finals, Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva will meet in the semi-finals on Saturday.

In her final group match, Pegula defeated Linda Noskova in a three-set thriller 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 7-5, while her upcoming opponent beat Diana Shnaider 6-2 6-1.

Match preview

The Jessica Pegula story at the WTA Finals this year is one of resilience, and that quality has carried her into the final four this time around.

On Thursday, after facing match point in the decisive set she stormed back, winning three straight games to finish the round-robin portion of this event at 2-1.

Saturday will mark her second successive appearance in the semi-finals of this tournament as Pegula hopes to redeem herself from last year, when she blew a one-set lead and lost to the eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

She has a chance to advance into the final of this tournament for the first time since 2023, when she ousted Coco Gauff in straight sets at this same stage.

In her decisive third group match, Pegula showed that she can be overpowering on serve, hitting 16 aces, 10 more than she managed in her first two group encounters combined.

Pegula has won over 60% of her first serves in each of her matches thus far, while converting 14 break points overall.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Despite having little time to prepare to face Shnaider, Mirra Andreeva had no problems getting past the late entrant on Friday.

The 19-year-old finished the round-robin portion of this tournament with a perfect 3-0 record, and has yet to lose a single set.

The reigning French Open champion should be feeling supremely confident heading into the knockout portion of this tournament, having defeated three Grand Slam semi-finalists already.

Overall, the Russian has converted 15 of her break point opportunities so far, while conceding a mere two herself.

Andreeva has won her last three semi-final singles matches on tour, with her last defeat at this stage occurring at the Stuttgart Open versus Elena Rybakina in April.

Meanwhile, the youngster has won over 70% of her first serves in her three matches so far and has yet to concede a single ace.

Tournament so far

Jessica Pegula:

First match: vs. Coco Gauff 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2

Second match: vs. Marta Kostyuk 6-2 7-5

Third match: vs. Linda Noskova 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 7-5

Mirra Andreeva:

First match: vs. Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-0

Second match: vs. Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-0

Third match: vs. Diana Shanider 6-2 6-1

We say: Andreeva to win in two sets

Andreeva has been dialled in since this tournament began, and although Pegula is no easy out, the Russian has been near flawless so far and can beat you in so many ways.