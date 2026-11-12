Preview: Mirra Andreeva vs. Karolina Muchova - WTA Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Meeting for only the second time on the singles tour, Karolina Muchova faces Mirra Andreeva in her final group match at the 2026 WTA Finals.

A 6-3 2-6 2-6 loss to Elina Svitolina, combined with Andreeva’s surprising 6-4 6-0 win over Aryna Sabalenka, eliminated the former from the tournament, while the latter booked a place in the semis.

Match preview

Just when it looked like a blowout was in the cards, Mirra Andreeva turned the tables on Sabalenka, handing her one of her most embarrassing defeats of the year.



That is not taking anything away from Andreeva, who turned that match around dramatically, winning 11 consecutive games after falling behind 4-1 in the opening set.



It took the teenager just over an hour to defeat the four-time Grand Slam champion, with Andreeva winning 83% of her first serves on the day.



Andreeva has shown no fear against the top players at this event, converting a combined nine break points in her two matches while conceding only one.



She has yet to give up an ace at this year’s tournament and has captured over 25 receiving points in her two encounters.



By winning her final round-robin contest, Andreeva would become the first teenager to end the WTA Finals group stage with a perfect 3-0 record.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Despite a strong opening set, Muchova failed to keep that momentum going on Wednesday in a match that she seemed to control for a while.

After winning the opening set, Muchova was up 2-1 in the second and a break point away from leading 3-1 but failed to capitalise.

That was the first time she went on to lose a singles match on tour this year after capturing the opening set.

Her serve is among the many things that has let her down to this point, with the Czech winning fewer than 65% of her first serves in both matches and less than 60% of her second ones.

In the end, Muchova was her own worst enemy on Wednesday, committing 39 unforced errors, many of which came from her forehand as Svitolina eventually ground her down.

While she has captured 30 or more break points in her two matches, Muchova has conceded at least that many in those two contests as well.

Tournament so far

Mirra Andreeva:

First match: vs. Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-0

Second round: vs. Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-0

Karolina Muchova:

First match: vs. Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (2-7) 7-5

Second match: vs. Elina Svitolina 6-3 2-6 2-6

Head To Head

Ningo Open (2024) - Semi-finals: Andreeva wins 6-2 1-0 walkover

Unfortunately, the only previous time these two met, the match ended with Muchova pulling out with a back injury, after Andreeva had won 87% of her first serves and converted three break points.

We say: Andreeva to win in two sets

Momentum is firmly in Andreeva’s favour, and we do not see many flaws that an inconsistent Muchova can exploit against this upstart Russian.