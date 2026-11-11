Preview: Jessica Pegula vs. Linda Noskova - WTA Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Jessica Pegula can book a spot in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals with a win over Linda Noskova in the final group match for both players.

The Czech is through to the final four after a 6-3 6-3 win over Coco Gauff, while Pegula got past Marta Kostyuk, 6-2 7-5 to improve to 1-1.

Match preview

We saw a resilient effort from Jessica Pegula in her second match of the competition Tuesday, as she maintained her hopes of advancing.

In a match where we saw seven breaks of serve, the American ultimately came out on the right end of the score to her relief.

A chaotic second set began with four consecutive service breaks, with Pegula coming back from 3-2 down to win.

To this stage of the tournament, she has converted nine break points, while conceding that same amount herself.

Since Ons Jabeur came back to beat her in three sets in this phase of the 2022 tournament, Pegula has not lost a WTA Finals group outing when winning the opening set.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

It has been quite the WTA Finals debut for Linda Noskova, who has played like a seasoned veteran in the tournament this year.

On Tuesday, she showed controlled aggression throughout her match, breaking her American opponent four times alone in the opening set to remain perfect after two outings.

She sent powerful winners throughout the two sets, which kept Gauff guessing, earning 30 receiving points overall.

In her two round-robin matches the reigning Wimbledon champion has converted nine break points, winning 83% of her second serves in match two.

The eighth seed in this tournament will seek her seventh victory of the year against a top-10 player this season in this upcoming encounter.

Noskova has only allowed three break points in the group stage so far, while capturing a combined 15 service games.

Tournament so far

Jessica Pegula:

First match: vs. Coco Gauff 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 2-6

Second match: vs. Marta Kostyuk 6-2 7-5

Linda Noskova:

First match: vs. Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-4

Second match: vs. Coco Gauff 6-3 6-3

Head To Head

Dubai Open (2025) - Round of 16: Noskova wins 6-3 7-6

Bad Homburg Open (2025) - Semi-finals: Pegula wins 6-7 7-5 6-1

China Open (2025) - Semi-finals: Noskova wins 6-3 1-6 7-6

Berlin Open (2026) - Final: Noskova wins 6-4 4-6 6-3

Last year, these ladies met for the first time in Dubai, with the Czech emerging victorious, winning 77% of her first serves and converting all three of her break-point opportunities.

Later that year at the Bad Homburg Open, Pegula fought back from a set down to win, capturing 82% of her first serves in that match.

Noskova took the series lead in China thanks to her 11 aces while winning the only tiebreak of that encounter in the end.

In Germany earlier this year, we saw powerful serving from both ladies, who each registered double digits in aces, though Noskova won 81% of her first serves to pull ahead.

We say: Noskova to win in two sets

Noskova is in the zone right now, and even though Pegula has shown a lot of fight, we believe the former is a little more technically sound and will commit fewer errors, which could make the difference.