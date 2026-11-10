ATP Finals 2026: Where to watch, schedule, dates, TV and streaming, is Novak Djokovic playing?

The latest edition of the ATP World Tour Finals is just around the corner as eight of the top-performing players in 2026 do battle for the end-of-season title.

This year's tournament has an unfamiliar feel to it, with defending champion Jannik Sinner unable to feature due to injury.

Meanwhile, for just the second time in 20 years, Novak Djokovic is also absent. While the legendary Serbian did not play in 2017 due to injury, he failed to accumulate points across the calendar year on this occasion.

With Carlos Alcaraz having missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to injury, Alexander Zverev heads into this competition as the world number one.

Germany's Zverev capitalised on the absence of the Spaniard to finally lift silverware at Wimbledon, while he would also prevail at the US Open.

There is the rare occurrence of four debutants in this year's singles competition, with Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Frances Tiafoe and Rafael Jodar all hoping to make an impact on their maiden appearances.

Here, Sports Mole walks you through everything you need to know about the 2026 ATP Finals, including a rundown of the doubles participants.

ATP Finals 2026: Dates, venue and format

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The 2026 ATP Finals will run from Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22, 2026.

All matches will be contested on indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The venue will be holding the event for the sixth successive year.

There has been a 1.61% increase in prize money from 2025. The ATP Finals in 2026 possesses prize money of £11.73m, with the winner

An undefeated singles champion has the potential to win £3.85m, while unbeaten doubles winner stand to win £714,510.

Tournament format and round-robin tie-breakers

ATP Tour Finals tournament format and tie-breakers Both the singles and doubles tournaments use a round-robin format featuring two groups of four. Across the first six days of play, every player or pairing faces the other three contenders in the group. The top two finishers in each group progress to cross-group semi-finals - where the winner of one group meets the runner-up from the other group and vice versa - before the two semi-final winners contest the championship match. Final group standings are determined using the following tie-breaking hierarchy: Greatest number of match wins. Greatest number of matches played. Head-to-head result if only two players or teams are tied. If three players or teams are tied on match wins: Any player or team having contested fewer than all three group matches is automatically eliminated, with the winner of the head-to-head clash between the two remaining tied contenders advancing.

Highest percentage of sets won.

Highest percentage of games won.

ATP Finals 2026: Schedule

Play begins at 11.30am, local time, each day in Turin.

In the afternoon sessions in the round-robin phase, the doubles match is due to start at 11.30am and the singles at 2pm.

As for the evenings, the doubles match is due to start at 6pm, with the singles not commencing before 8.30pm.

ATP Finals 2026 schedule Sunday, November 15: Round-robin matches Monday, November 16: Round-robin matches Tuesday, November 17: Round-robin matches Wednesday, November 18: Round-robin matches Thursday, November 19: Round-robin matches Friday, November 20: Round-robin matches Saturday, November 21: Semi-finals Sunday, November 22: Finals

ATP Finals 2026: Where to watch, TV and streaming

Viewers in the UK can watch the 2026 ATP Finals on Sky Sports, primarily through their Sky Sports Tennis channel.

This can also be accessed via the NOW TV subscription service.

A full list of international broadcasters can be found here.

ATP Finals 2026: Who is playing?

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SINGLES QUALIFIERS Alexander Zverev (Qualified August 6): 9,350 points Carlos Alcaraz (Qualified September 16): 6,100 points Ben Shelton (Qualified October 18): 5,170 points Daniil Medvedev (Qualified October 30): 3,820 points Flavio Cobolli (Qualified November 3): 3,670 points Arthur Fils (Qualified November 4): 3,625 points Frances Tiafoe (Qualified November 6): 3,390 points Rafael Jodar (Qualified November 6): 3,234 points