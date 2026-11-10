ATP Finals 2026: Where to watch, schedule, dates, TV and streaming, is Novak Djokovic playing?

By
|
Darren
Plant
10 Nov 2026 11:52, Last updated: 10 Nov 2026 11:53
The latest edition of the ATP World Tour Finals is just around the corner as eight of the top-performing players in 2026 do battle for the end-of-season title.
This year's tournament has an unfamiliar feel to it, with defending champion Jannik Sinner unable to feature due to injury.
Meanwhile, for just the second time in 20 years,
Novak Djokovic is also absent. While the legendary Serbian did not play in 2017 due to injury, he failed to accumulate points across the calendar year on this occasion.
With
Carlos Alcaraz having missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to injury, Alexander Zverev heads into this competition as the world number one.
Germany's Zverev capitalised on the absence of the Spaniard to finally lift silverware at Wimbledon, while he would also prevail at the US Open.
There is the rare occurrence of four debutants in this year's singles competition, with Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Frances Tiafoe and Rafael Jodar all hoping to make an impact on their maiden appearances.
Here,
Sports Mole walks you through everything you need to know about the 2026 ATP Finals, including a rundown of the doubles participants. ATP Finals 2026: Dates, venue and format
© Iconsport / La Presse
The 2026 ATP Finals will run from Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22, 2026.
All matches will be contested on indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The venue will be holding the event for the sixth successive year.
There has been a 1.61% increase in prize money from 2025. The ATP Finals in 2026 possesses prize money of £11.73m, with the winner
An undefeated singles champion has the potential to win £3.85m, while unbeaten doubles winner stand to win £714,510.
Tournament format and round-robin tie-breakers
Both the singles and doubles tournaments use a round-robin format featuring two groups of four.
Across the first six days of play, every player or pairing faces the other three contenders in the group.
The top two finishers in each group progress to cross-group semi-finals - where the winner of one group meets the runner-up from the other group and vice versa - before the two semi-final winners contest the championship match.
Final group standings are determined using the following tie-breaking hierarchy:
Greatest number of match wins.
Greatest number of matches played.
Head-to-head result if only two players or teams are tied.
If three players or teams are tied on match wins:
Any player or team having contested fewer than all three group matches is automatically eliminated, with the winner of the head-to-head clash between the two remaining tied contenders advancing.
Highest percentage of sets won.
Highest percentage of games won.
ATP Finals 2026: Schedule
Play begins at 11.30am, local time, each day in Turin.
In the afternoon sessions in the round-robin phase, the doubles match is due to start at 11.30am and the singles at 2pm.
As for the evenings, the doubles match is due to start at 6pm, with the singles not commencing before 8.30pm.
Sunday, November 15: Round-robin matches
Monday, November 16: Round-robin matches
Tuesday, November 17: Round-robin matches
Wednesday, November 18: Round-robin matches
Thursday, November 19: Round-robin matches
Friday, November 20: Round-robin matches
Saturday, November 21: Semi-finals
Sunday, November 22: Finals ATP Finals 2026: Where to watch, TV and streaming
Viewers in the UK can watch the 2026 ATP Finals on Sky Sports, primarily through their Sky Sports Tennis channel.
This can also be accessed via the NOW TV subscription service.
A full list of international broadcasters can be found
. here ATP Finals 2026: Who is playing?
© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire
Alexander Zverev (Qualified August 6): 9,350 points
Carlos Alcaraz (Qualified September 16): 6,100 points
Ben Shelton (Qualified October 18): 5,170 points
Daniil Medvedev (Qualified October 30): 3,820 points
Flavio Cobolli (Qualified November 3): 3,670 points
Arthur Fils (Qualified November 4): 3,625 points
Frances Tiafoe (Qualified November 6): 3,390 points
Rafael Jodar (Qualified November 6): 3,234 points
Harri Haliovarra and Henry Patten (Qualified July 6): 8,330 points
Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski (Qualified September 12): 6,760 points
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (Qualified September 7): 5,330 points
Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic (Qualified October 26): 5,045 points
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (Qualified October 28): 4,840 points
Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti (Qualified November 4): 4,530 points
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (Qualified November 3): 4,470 points
Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos (Qualified November 4): 3,995 points