ATP Finals 2026: Where to watch, schedule, dates, TV and streaming, is Novak Djokovic playing?

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ATP Finals 2026: Where to watch, schedule, dates, TV and streaming, is Djokovic playing?
© Iconsport / Corey Sipkin / ABACAPRESS

The latest edition of the ATP World Tour Finals is just around the corner as eight of the top-performing players in 2026 do battle for the end-of-season title.

This year's tournament has an unfamiliar feel to it, with defending champion Jannik Sinner unable to feature due to injury.

Meanwhile, for just the second time in 20 years, Novak Djokovic is also absent. While the legendary Serbian did not play in 2017 due to injury, he failed to accumulate points across the calendar year on this occasion.

With Carlos Alcaraz having missed Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to injury, Alexander Zverev heads into this competition as the world number one.

Germany's Zverev capitalised on the absence of the Spaniard to finally lift silverware at Wimbledon, while he would also prevail at the US Open.

There is the rare occurrence of four debutants in this year's singles competition, with Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Frances Tiafoe and Rafael Jodar all hoping to make an impact on their maiden appearances.

Here, Sports Mole walks you through everything you need to know about the 2026 ATP Finals, including a rundown of the doubles participants.

ATP Finals 2026: Dates, venue and format

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The 2026 ATP Finals will run from Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22, 2026.

All matches will be contested on indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The venue will be holding the event for the sixth successive year.

There has been a 1.61% increase in prize money from 2025. The ATP Finals in 2026 possesses prize money of £11.73m, with the winner 

An undefeated singles champion has the potential to win £3.85m, while unbeaten doubles winner stand to win £714,510.

Tournament format and round-robin tie-breakers

ATP Finals 2026: Schedule

Play begins at 11.30am, local time, each day in Turin.

In the afternoon sessions in the round-robin phase, the doubles match is due to start at 11.30am and the singles at 2pm.

As for the evenings, the doubles match is due to start at 6pm, with the singles not commencing before 8.30pm.

ATP Finals 2026: Where to watch, TV and streaming

Viewers in the UK can watch the 2026 ATP Finals on Sky Sports, primarily through their Sky Sports Tennis channel.

This can also be accessed via the NOW TV subscription service.

A full list of international broadcasters can be found here.

ATP Finals 2026: Who is playing?

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