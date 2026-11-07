Preview: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Muchova - WTA Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Group 2 action at the WTA Finals gets underway on Monday with Aryna Sabalenka facing Karolina Muchova at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

The second-ranked player coming into this event is coming off an early exit at the Wuhan Open, losing to Ann Li in the round of 32, 6-3 4-6 6-7, while Muchova was eliminated from that event in the last 16 by Diana Shnaider, 5-7 3-6.

Match preview

In what has been a challenging year for her overall, Aryna Sabalenka will hope to end it on a high note in a tournament she knows well.

This will be her sixth successive appearance at the WTA Finals, with the Belarusian still seeking to win the event for the first time, having finished as the runner-up on two occasions.

Since losing the 2026 US Open final to Elena Rybakina, Sabalenka has not made it beyond the last 32 of a singles tournament, while she lost her two Grand Slam finals this year on the hard court.

While she has been far from her dominant self of late, Sabalenka should feel good about her chances in this event, boasting a 63.6% winning percentage against her competition at the tournament this year, which ranks first among the eight players competing.

When she builds up early momentum, Sabalenka can be hard to stop, winning 42 matches in straight sets this season, seven more than the reigning WTA Finals champion and #1 seed Elena Rybakina.

On serve this year, Sabalenka has won 81.5% of her service games across all surfaces, while winning 70.7% of his first serves.

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Although that first Grand Slam singles title continues to elude her, Karolina Muchova has made some great strides in 2026.

The 30-year-old Czech is one of four players on the WTA tour this season to reach the final of a Grand Slam, WTA 1000 and WTA 500 event.

Monday will mark her first appearance in the WTA Finals, with this year’s Wimbledon runner-up seeking her first singles title on hard court since the Doha Open in February.

Muchova has not played a match since mid-October, suffering some fitness issues throughout her time at the Wuhan Open last month.

For the year, she has converted 42.8% of her return points, while also converting 42.7% of her break points in 2026.

Like Sabalenka, Muchova has been strong on serve, winning 77.4% of her service games this year.

Head To Head

WTA Elite Trophy (2019) - Semi-finals: Sabalenka wins 7-5 7-6

French Open (2023) - Semi-finals: Muchova wins 7-6 6-7 7-5

Cincinnati Open (2023) - Semi-finas: Muchova wins 6-7 6-3 6-2

China Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Muchova wins 7-6 2-6 6-4

Brisbane Open (2026) - Semi-finals: Sabalenka wins 6-3 6-4

The first meeting between the two was in 2019, when Sabalenka advanced by winning 78% of her second serves, while Muchova won just 44% of hers.

When they met again on clay at Roland Garros, Muchova won a tight one, failing to register a single double fault while converting all five of her break-point opportunities.

In Cincinnati later that year, Muchova came out on top, winning 76% of her first serves against Sabalenka.

Muchova pulled out another three-set win over Sabalenka in 2024, hitting five aces that day while allowing only one.

Sabalenka won their last meeting, with nine aces in Australia while also converting two break-point opportunities without conceding one to Muchova.

We say: Sabalenka to win in two sets

Her current form may not be great, but we trust that Sabalenka’s experience in this event will help her settle into this match faster, and the Belarusian is often too strong once she builds an early lead.