WTA Finals 2026: Where to watch, schedule, dates, TV and streaming, who's playing?

The 2026 WTA Finals will bring the curtain down on a dramatic women's tennis campaign at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California from November 8 to 15, marking the 55th edition of the singles event and the 50th staging of the doubles tournament.
The season-ending championships were originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7 to 14 for a third consecutive year, but the three-year hosting contract was terminated six months early due to safety concerns over the 2026 Iran War, prompting a move back to the United States.
Defending WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina headlines the singles field after winning a tour-leading four titles in 2026 to secure the year-end world number one ranking for the first time in history for a Kazakh player.
The reigning year-end champion captured both the Australian Open and the US Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in each showpiece match, while also lifting WTA 500 trophies in Stuttgart and Ningbo.
The 2026 Grand Slam calendar also produced two first-time major winners, beginning at the French Open where 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the final to add a maiden major crown to earlier triumphs in Adelaide and Linz.
History followed on the grass of Wimbledon as 21-year-old Linda Noskova claimed a first Grand Slam title by overcoming compatriot Karolina Muchova in a thrilling all-Czech three-set final.
Beyond the four majors, Sabalenka completed the Sunshine Double with titles at Indian Wells and Miami alongside an opening-week triumph in Brisbane, while the remaining WTA 1000 trophies were shared between Muchova in Doha, Jessica Pegula in Dubai, Marta Kostyuk in Madrid, Elina Svitolina in Rome, Iga Swiatek in Toronto, Coco Gauff in Cincinnati, Zheng Qinwen in Beijing and Chwalinska in Wuhan.
Six-time major winner Swiatek will be the most notable absentee in California after ending the 2026 campaign early with a left thigh injury, missing the season finale for the first time since 2020.
Here, Sports Mole walks you through everything you need to know about the 2026 WTA Finals.
The 2026 WTA Finals will run from Sunday, November 8 to Sunday, November 15 2026, shifted back by one day from the original Riyadh dates of November 7 to 14 following the relocation to North America.
All matches will be contested on outdoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States.
This year marks the 55th edition of the singles championship and the 50th edition of the doubles event, with players competing for a total prize purse of $15.5m (£11.5m).
Rybakina enters as the defending singles champion from 2025, while Elise Mertens returns to defend the doubles crown won alongside Veronika Kudermetova last season.
Tournament format and round-robin tie-breakers
WTA Finals 2026: Schedule
Play begins at 12pm local time (Pacific Standard Time) each day in California. For viewers in the United Kingdom, daily action starts at 8pm GMT.
WTA Finals 2026: Where to watch, TV and streaming
Tennis fans in Great Britain can watch live coverage of the 2026 WTA Finals across Sky Sports, the BBC and Tennis Channel, with live streaming available via Sky Go, NOW, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the Tennis Channel app.
Viewers in the United States can follow every match live on television and streaming via Tennis Channel.