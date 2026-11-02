WTA Finals 2026: Where to watch, schedule, dates, TV and streaming, who's playing?

The 2026 WTA Finals will bring the curtain down on a dramatic women's tennis campaign at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California from November 8 to 15, marking the 55th edition of the singles event and the 50th staging of the doubles tournament.

The season-ending championships were originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7 to 14 for a third consecutive year, but the three-year hosting contract was terminated six months early due to safety concerns over the 2026 Iran War, prompting a move back to the United States.

Defending WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina headlines the singles field after winning a tour-leading four titles in 2026 to secure the year-end world number one ranking for the first time in history for a Kazakh player.

The reigning year-end champion captured both the Australian Open and the US Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in each showpiece match, while also lifting WTA 500 trophies in Stuttgart and Ningbo.

The 2026 Grand Slam calendar also produced two first-time major winners, beginning at the French Open where 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the final to add a maiden major crown to earlier triumphs in Adelaide and Linz.

History followed on the grass of Wimbledon as 21-year-old Linda Noskova claimed a first Grand Slam title by overcoming compatriot Karolina Muchova in a thrilling all-Czech three-set final.

Beyond the four majors, Sabalenka completed the Sunshine Double with titles at Indian Wells and Miami alongside an opening-week triumph in Brisbane, while the remaining WTA 1000 trophies were shared between Muchova in Doha, Jessica Pegula in Dubai, Marta Kostyuk in Madrid, Elina Svitolina in Rome, Iga Swiatek in Toronto, Coco Gauff in Cincinnati, Zheng Qinwen in Beijing and Chwalinska in Wuhan.

Six-time major winner Swiatek will be the most notable absentee in California after ending the 2026 campaign early with a left thigh injury, missing the season finale for the first time since 2020.

Here, Sports Mole walks you through everything you need to know about the 2026 WTA Finals.

WTA Finals 2026: Dates, venue and format

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The 2026 WTA Finals will run from Sunday, November 8 to Sunday, November 15 2026, shifted back by one day from the original Riyadh dates of November 7 to 14 following the relocation to North America.

All matches will be contested on outdoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States.

This year marks the 55th edition of the singles championship and the 50th edition of the doubles event, with players competing for a total prize purse of $15.5m (£11.5m).

Rybakina enters as the defending singles champion from 2025, while Elise Mertens returns to defend the doubles crown won alongside Veronika Kudermetova last season.

Tournament format and round-robin tie-breakers

WTA 2026 tournament format and tiebreakers Both the singles and doubles tournaments use a round-robin format featuring two groups of four. Across the first six days of play, every player or pairing faces the other three contenders in the group. The top two finishers in each group progress to cross-group semi-finals — where the winner of one group meets the runner-up from the other group and vice versa — before the two semi-final winners contest the championship match. Final group standings are determined using the following tie-breaking hierarchy: Greatest number of match wins. Greatest number of matches played. Head-to-head result if only two players or teams are tied. If three players or teams are tied on match wins: Any player or team having contested fewer than all three group matches is automatically eliminated, with the winner of the head-to-head clash between the two remaining tied contenders advancing.

Highest percentage of sets won.

Highest percentage of games won.

WTA Finals 2026: Schedule

Play begins at 12pm local time (Pacific Standard Time) each day in California. For viewers in the United Kingdom, daily action starts at 8pm GMT.

WTA Finals 2026 Schedule Sunday, November 8: Round-robin matches Monday, November 9: Round-robin matches Tuesday, November 10: Round-robin matches Wednesday, November 11: Round-robin matches Thursday, November 12: Round-robin matches Friday, November 13: Round-robin matches Saturday, November 14: Semi-finals Sunday, November 15: Finals

WTA Finals 2026: Where to watch, TV and streaming

Tennis fans in Great Britain can watch live coverage of the 2026 WTA Finals across Sky Sports, the BBC and Tennis Channel, with live streaming available via Sky Go, NOW, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the Tennis Channel app.

Viewers in the United States can follow every match live on television and streaming via Tennis Channel.

More broadcast information can be found on the official WTA Tennis website.

WTA Finals 2026: Who's playing?

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SINGLES QUALIFIERS Elena Rybakina (Qualified September 14): The defending WTA Finals champion arrives at Indian Wells having already clinched the year-end world number one ranking following a sensational 2026 campaign. The 27-year-old Kazakh won four titles across the season — beating Sabalenka in both the Australian Open and US Open finals alongside WTA 500 triumphs in Stuttgart and Ningbo — and surpassed 50 tour-level match wins for a second consecutive year. Aryna Sabalenka (Qualified September 29): A two-time WTA Finals runner-up in 2022 and 2025, the Belarusian powerhouse remains in search of a maiden year-end crown. Sabalenka lifted three trophies in the first quarter of 2026 by winning Brisbane before completing the prestigious Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and Miami, in addition to finishing runner-up at both hard-court Grand Slams. Mirra Andreeva (Qualified October 9): The 19-year-old sensation makes a debut appearance at the WTA Finals at a career-high ranking of world number three. Andreeva captured a maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open alongside WTA titles in Adelaide and Linz, while also finishing as runner-up at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Beijing. Linda Noskova (Qualified October 9): Another WTA Finals debutante, the 21-year-old Czech booked a ticket to California after claiming a maiden Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon. Noskova defeated compatriot Karolina Muchova in three sets at the All England Club to secure a place among the elite eight. Jessica Pegula (Qualified October 14): Making a fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament, the 2023 runner-up enjoyed another remarkably consistent campaign on home and international soil. The American captured the WTA 1000 crown in Dubai and the WTA 500 title in Charleston, reached the Cincinnati final and advanced to the US Open semi-finals. Coco Gauff (Qualified October 14): The 2024 WTA Finals winner also returns for a fifth straight appearance at the year-end event. Gauff claimed the WTA 1000 trophy in Cincinnati, finished runner-up at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Miami and Rome and reached the semi-finals of the US Open. Elina Svitolina (Qualified October 17): Seven years on from a last appearance at the tournament, the 2018 WTA Finals champion makes a celebrated return to the eight-player field. The Ukrainian won the WTA 1000 title in Rome and the WTA 250 crown in Auckland, reached the final in Dubai and progressed to the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Karolina Muchova (Qualified October 21): The Czech shot-maker clinched the eighth and final singles berth during the autumn Asian swing. Muchova captured a maiden career WTA 1000 trophy in Doha earlier in the year and finished runner-up to Noskova in the Wimbledon final.