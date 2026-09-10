Preview: Alexander Zverev vs. Karen Khachanov- US Open prediction, form, head-to-head

Seeking to reach his first career Grand Slam final, Karen Khachanov faces Alexander Zverev in US Open action on Friday in a rematch from the gold medal match at the 2021 Olympics.

The top seed on the men's draw beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2 7-5 6-1 in the quarter-finals, while Khachanov defeated Alexander Blockx in a walkover 6-2 7-5 3-2.

Match preview

It has not been an easy road to the final four for Alexander Zverev, but he has continuously found a way to get over the line against some stiff competition.

The German can make a third successive major tournament singles final on Friday in what will be his third appearance in the US Open semi-finals.

This will be his seventh semi-final Grand Slam match on a hard court surface, and he has come out on top on just two of those occasions.

Friday will mark his first appearance in the semi-finals of this tournament since 2021, while he seeks his first win at this stage of the event since 2020.

The Olympic champion from Tokyo has won 70% or more of his first serves in four of his five outings at this year’s US Open with two of his matches going the distance.

His only semifinal win at Flushing Meadows came when Zverev lost the opening set, while he lost his other US Open semifinal after winning set one.

© Imago

While his last match may have ended earlier than expected, Karen Khachanov still earned his spot in the semi-finals of this tournament for the second time.

The Russian won 89% of his first serves before the match was stopped while also converting four of his six break point opportunities.

Khachanov has won over 70% of his first serves in each of his US Open singles matches this year while converting an impressive 32 break points overall.

In the tournament this year, he has won four of his five opening sets, while only hitting two double faults in the last eight.

He has fallen behind early in his two prior Grand Slam singles semi-finals, losing both times in four sets.

On Friday Khachanov can become the first Russian to make the final of this event on the men's draw since Daniil Medvedev in 2023.

Tournament so far

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 3-6 6-7(7-9) 7-5 6-4

Second round: vs. Quentin Hays 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (3-7) 6-3

Third round: vs. Alejandro Tabilo 6-2 7-6 (7-2) 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3)

Quarter-final: vs. Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2 7-5 6-1

Karen Khachanov:

First round: vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga 6-3 6-0 6-1

Second round: vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Third round: vs. Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 6-2 6-4

Round of 16: vs. Learner Thien 7-5 4-6 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Alexander Blockx 6-2 7-5 3-2

Head To Head

St. Petersburg Open (2016) - Round of 32: Zverev wins 7-6 6-4

French Open (2018) - Round of 16: Zverev wins 4-6 7-6 2-6 6-3 6-3

ATP Masters Paris (2018) - Quarter-finals: Khachanov wins 6-1 6-2

ATP Masters Canada (2019) - Quarter-finals: Khachanov wins 6-3 6-3

Tokyo Olympics (2021) - Final: Zverev wins 6-3 6-1

Miami Open (2024) - Round of 16: Zverev wins 6-1 6-4

Cincinnati Open (2024) - Round of 32: Zverev wins 6-3 6-2

ATP Masters Canada (2025) - Semi-finals: Khachanov wins 6-3 4-6 7-6

Cincinnati Open (2025) - Round of 16: Zverev wins 7-5 3-0 retired

These two first met 10 years ago in Russia, with Zverev winning 76% of his first-serve points on that occasion to advance.

The German emerged victorious at Roland Garros two years later, coming from a set down but ultimately winning thanks to his five break points converted.

Khachanov earned his first victory against Zverev in France later that year, winning 81% of his first serves on the day.

He won again when they met in 2019, converting three break points while not conceding one himself to take that match.

With the gold medal on the line in Japan, Zverev came out on top thanks to his six aces while winning 84% of his first serves.

Khachanov bested him for a second time in Canada last year despite giving up 13 aces, while winning 52% of his second serves.

In their last meeting in Cincinnati, Zverev came away with the victory, winning 81% of his first serves before Khachanov had to retire.

We say: Zverev to win in four sets

All tournament long, Zverev has persevered despite some tough matches, and he always seems to come up with something special when needed.