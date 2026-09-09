Preview: US Open: Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

An American man is guaranteed to play in Sunday's US Open final after Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton secured wildly exciting quarter-final victories.

While Tiafoe overcame a two-set deficit to beat Alex Michelsen, Shelton snapped Carlos Alcaraz's winning streak at Grand Slams in the early hours of Wednesday local time — the latest finish in the tournament's history — to reach his second semi-final in New York.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton match preview

Stories will be written about Wednesday's US Open matches, as there were thrillers across the women's and men's draws.

Tiafoe's five-set win over Michelsen was arguably the pick of the bunch, with the 11th seed roaring back from two sets down and a 3-0 deficit in the deciding set to secure a 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6[10-6] triumph over an opponent who served for the match in the third set and even held match point.

Inconsolable as they hugged at the end, Michelsen was understandably distraught after letting a huge opportunity of a maiden Slam semi-final slip through his fingers.

The loss is undoubtedly the third-time semi-finalist's gain, as Big Foe advanced to another last-four match in a tournament that typically brings out the best in him.

Having reached the final of the Cincinnati Masters prior to heading to Flushing, the No. 11 seed is now one win away from a maiden Grand Slam final appearance and two victories shy of notching an elusive Slam.

With no American man winning on the grandest stage since Andy Roddick in 2003, you would forgive Big Foe for thinking that this is his year after another outstanding run in Queen's.

© Iconsport / Media Punch

The only issue, however, is that the man on the other side of the court is Shelton, whose run this summer has arguably been the finest among the American hopefuls.

Box Office Ben's run during the North American swing received further validation in the late match that began on Tuesday night but concluded at 3:33am after four hours and 28 minutes.

Entering the match with a 0-3 record against defending champion Alcaraz, whose winning streak at the Majors began 12 months ago in New York, the effervescent eighth seed claimed victory by firing a booming ace in the 10-point tiebreak, winning 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) to end the Spaniard's 15-match winning streak in five-set matches.

The two-time Canadian Open champion's win means that, for another year, Roger Federer remains the last men's player to retain his title in Flushing, and a new US Open champion will be crowned.

Shelton will ask why that should not be him, and his form heading into a second US Open semi-final after 2023's run adds to the feeling that America's 23-year wait to produce a Grand Slam champion may be nearing its end.

Tournament so far

Frances Tiafoe:

First round: vs. Martin Damm Jr. 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4

Second round: vs. Rei Sakamoto 6-3 7-6(2) 7-5

Third round: vs. Valentin Vacherot 6-4 6-2 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6)

Quarter-final: vs. Alex Michelsen 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 7-6(6)

Ben Shelton:

First round: vs. Tallon Griekspoor 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2

Second round: vs. Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 7-5

Third round: vs. Denis Shapovalov 7-6(3) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 6-3 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(5) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6(10-7)



Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton head-to-head

Washington (2025) - Quarter-final: Shelton 7-6(2) 6-4

US Open (2024) - Third round: Tiafoe 4-6 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3

Houston (2024) - Final: Shelton 7-5 4-6 6-3

US Open (2023) - Quarter-final: Shelton 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2

While Shelton leads Tiafoe 3-1 on the ATP Tour ahead of their fifth meeting, the left-handed star has seldom had it easy against his compatriot.

The leftie claimed a thrilling four-set win over Big Foe in their first matchup at the 2023 US Open quarter-final, but Tiafoe got his revenge the following year with a comeback five-set win in Flushing, leaving them tied at 1-1 in Grand Slam meetings.

Shelton has claimed further wins in the 2024 Houston final and the Washington quarter-final circa 12 months ago, and a 2-1 hard-court advantage suggests that very little separates both players heading into a third New York showdown.

We say: Shelton to win in four sets

With almost two days to rest and recuperate, Shelton and Tiafoe having that much time to regain strength after their quarter-final exertions augurs well ahead of Friday.

In truth, it is hard not to root for the left-handed star, whose confidence would be soaring after eliminating the defending champion on Wednesday morning, arguably the biggest victory of his career.

As such, Big Ben is backed to get the better of Big Foe and reach a maiden Grand Slam title match.