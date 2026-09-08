Preview: Mirra Andreeva vs. Coco Gauff - US Open prediction, form, head-to-head

Mirra Andreeva can book a place in the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time with a victory on Wednesday over American Coco Gauff.

To get to this stage, the Russian came back to beat Anastasia Potapova 5-7 6-4 6-3, while Gauff defeated Iva Jovic 6-1 6-4.

Match preview

Mirra Andreeva is entering uncharted territory at Flushing Meadows, making it to the quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

Wednesday will mark her first time in the last eight of a major singles tournament on the hard court as she seeks to qualify for just her third Grand Slam singles semi-final.

The reigning French Open champion has overcome her share of unforced errors to get to this point, including eight double faults in round four, just two fewer than she committed in her last three US Open singles outings combined.

At the tournament this year, she has won over 70% of her first serves or more in three of her four contests, boasting a 69% in that department on Monday.

With a win on Wednesday, Andreeva would become the first Russian to reach a US Open singles semi-finals on the women’s draw this decade.

In her career, she has never lost a Grand Slam singles outing at this stage when winning the opening set, doing so only once before at this year’s French Open en route to lifting that trophy.

© Iconsport

Power and precision ultimately won the day for Coco Gauff in the last 16 as the American had Iva Jovic guessing throughout their meeting.

As a result, the 22-year-old can advance to the semi-finals of this event for the first time since 2023, when she won it all.

She will enter this encounter having won 10 matches in a row, including 20 consecutive sets, plus one tiebreaker at this year’s US Open.

Not only has she breezed through the singles draw thus far, but Gauff has not given up an ace in three of her four outings.

On the return side of things, she has converted a combined 15 break points at the tournament so far, while giving up a total of seven.

In this upcoming match, Gauff can snap a two-match losing run in Grand Slam singles quarter-finals played on the hard court, with those last defeats occurring at the Australian Open.

Tournament so far

Mirra Andreeva:

First round: vs. Janice Tjen 6-2 6-2

Second round: vs. Eva Lys 6-0 6-2

Third round: vs. Nikola Bartunkova 6-2 7-6 (7-5)

Round of 16: vs. Anastasia Potopova 5-7 6-4 6-3

Coco Gauff:

First round: vs. Zeynep Sonmez 6-3 6-4

Second round: vs. Paula Badosa 6-4 7-6 (7-5)

Third round: vs Cristian Busca 6-3 6-4

Round of 16: vs. Iva Jovic 6-1 6-4

Head To Head

French Open (2023) - Round of 32: Gauff wins 6-7 6-1 6-1

US Open (2023) - Round of 64: Gauff wins 6-3 6-2

Madrid Open (2025) - Quarter-finals: Gauff wins 7-5 6-1

Italian Open (2025) - Quarter-finals: Gauff wins 6-4 7-6

Italian Open (2026) - Quarter-finals: Gauff wins 4-6 6-2 6-4

The first time these ladies met was at Roland Garros in 2023, when Gauff came from a set down to win thanks to her eight break points converted.

Later that year they faced each other at Flushing Meadows, and Gauff came out on top again, thanks in large part to winning 81% of her first serves.

Gauff won for a third time in Madrid, capturing 43 receiving points while Andreeva had just 15 on the day.

When they squared off in Italy in 2025, it was Gauff’s day yet again, with the American winning 73% of her first serves and taking the only tiebreak of that contest.

The following year, Andreeva started brightly, winning the opening set against Gauff at the most recent Italian Open, but ultimately the latter took control, thanks to her seven break points converted.

We say: Gauff to win in three sets

Gauff seems to have Andreeva’s number, and we believe that in crunch time that will give the American a psychological edge.