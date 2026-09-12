Preview: Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton- US Open prediction, form, head-to-head

In what will be a history-making US Open men’s final for one man, Ben Shelton can claim his first career Grand Slam singles title on Sunday with a victory over Alexander Zverev at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The top seed for the men advanced from his semi-final affair on Friday, defeating Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (8-6), while Shelton came from behind to beat Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5.

Match preview

For a third major singles tournament running, Alexander Zverev has made the final by winning a pair of narrow tiebreakers on Friday.

The German can claim his first US Open title on Sunday, after squandering a two-set lead in his previous appearance at this stage of Flushing Meadows in 2020 versus Dominic Thiem.

He is the only German man to play in the final of this tournament in the 2000s, and on Sunday he can become the first male from his country to lift this trophy since Boris Becker in 1989.

Zverev seems to be getting stronger with every match, winning his last four in straight sets after his first two went the distance.

In the tournament this year, he has reached double digits for aces in all but one outing, hitting 15 in the semi-finals.

If he were to win on Sunday, it would be the second Grand Slam singles title for him and his first on the hard court, having lost his prior two singles finals on that surface.

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Ben Shelton is one win away from becoming just the second African American men’s tennis player to capture the US Open title and he has a chance on Sunday to do it on the court named after the first US man to achieve that feat.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old will become the first African American tennis player from the US to play in the final of this event on the men’s draw since the late Arthur Ashe in 1972, with the latter winning it once in 1968.

This will be Shelton’s first career singles final as he seeks to become the first American man to lift this trophy since Andy Roddick in 2003, while he will be the first African American male to play in a Grand Slam singles final since MaliVai Washington at Wimbledon in 1996 on Sunday.

At Flushing Meadows this year, he has won over 70% of his first serve points in five of his six matches, while hitting a dozen aces or more in four of those outings.

Shelton has won the opening set in four of his six US Open affairs this year, but has been eliminated in each of the last two years at this tournament when doing so.

No American man has ever lost to a German in the US Open final, with Andre Agassi beating Michael Stich for the 1994 title.

Tournament so far

Alexander Zverev:

First round: vs. Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 3-6 6-7(7-9) 7-5 6-4

Second round: vs. Quentin Hays 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (3-7) 6-3

Third round: vs. Alejandro Tabilo 6-2 7-6 (7-2) 6-2

Round of 16: vs. Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3)

Quarter-final: vs. Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2 7-5 6-1

Semi-final: vs. Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (8-6)

Ben Shelton:

First round: vs. Tallon Griekspoor 1-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-2

Second round: vs. Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 7-5

Third round: vs. Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4

Round of 16: vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 6-3 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6 (10-7)

Semi-final: vs. Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5

Head To Head

Cincinnati Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 3-6 7-6 7-5

Munich Open (2025) - Final: Zverev 6-2 6-4

Stuttgart Open (2025) - Semi-finals: Zverev wins 7-6 7-6

Cincinnati Open (2025) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 6-2 6-2

Nitto ATP Finals (2025) - Round Robin: Zverev wins 6-3 7-6

These men have played in many big matches before, first in Cincinnati two years ago, when Zverev won 81% of his first-serve points to advance.

In his native Germany, the following year, Zverev captured the Munich Open, converting three of his four break points and winning 89% of his first-serve points.

Still in Germany later that year, he beat Shelton for a third time despite the latter registering 21 aces, while Zverev won 59% of his second serves.

The second time they met in Cincinnati last year, Zverev had a decisive edge in first serves won as he captured 81% of his while Shelton won 67% of his.

The last time they squared off was at the Nitto ATP Finals, when Zverev did not commit a single double fault and won 81% of his service points overall to take the match.

We say: Shelton to win in five sets

These two men have faced some stiff challenges to earn a spot in this final, and both have power and elite service games.

In a match that could truly go either way, we believe the home crowd and having faced tougher opponents will propel Shelton to victory, which would have huge significance for the American.