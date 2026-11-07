Preview: Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula - WTA Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Meeting in the WTA Finals for the fourth straight time, former doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula square off in the tournament's second match on Sunday.

Gauff is coming off a round of 16 exit at the China Open versus Elise Mertens 3-6 3-6, with Pegula last competing in the Wuhan Open, losing in the round of 32 against Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-7 3-6.

Match preview

Despite a season without a Grand Slam title, Coco Gauff has put together some impressive showings on the singles tour in 2026.

The 22-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open and Wimbledon this year, captured the 1000-level title in Cincinnati and got to the finals in Miami and Rome.

With over a month to recover from her early China Open exit this year, the third seed should feel refreshed and hopeful that she can win the WTA Finals for a second time in three years.

In 2026, she has only lost one opening-round singles match on the hard court, with Elisabetta Cocciaretto ousting her in the round of 32 at this year’s Doha Open.

The 2024 WTA Finals winner will hope for a little redemption in this year’s venue, after being knocked out in the round of 32 at the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

For the year, Gauff has converted over 45% of her break points opportunities and won 70.5% of her service games across all surfaces.

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Jessica Pegula will hope to block out all the outside noise around her after an unfortunate incident went viral.

The fifth seed was unknowingly livestreamed and recorded calling Mirra Andreeva a “diva” during a practice session with her coach.

On Sunday, the two-time 2026 Grand Slam semi-finalist will compete in her fifth WTA Finals tournament this year, having made it beyond the group stage in two of those last four instances.

The 2023 WTA Finals runner-up has an impressive 50-14 singles record this season, with only reigning WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina posting a better mark among the Group 1 players (53-14).

In two of her last three singles events on the hard court, Pegula has gotten to the semi-finals or further but has not won on that surface since the Dubai Open in February.

For the year, Pegula has won 45.2% of her return points, while winning 69.8% of her first serve points across all surfaces.

Head To Head

Dubai Open (2022) - Round of 32: Pegula wins 6-4 6-4

Lexus Eastborne Open (2023) - Quarter-finals: Gauff wins 6-3 6-3

National Bank Open (2023) - Quarter-finals: Pegula wins 6-2 5-7 7-5

WTA Finals (2023) - Semi-finals: Pegula wins 6-2 6-1

Grass Court Championship (2024) - Semi-finals: Pegula wins 7-5 7-6

WTA Finals (2024) - Group Stage: Gauff wins 6-3 6-2

Wuhan Open (2025) - Final: Gauff wins 6-4 7-5

WTA Finals (2025) - Group Stage: Pegula wins 6-3 6-7 6-2

Wimbledon (2026) - Quarter-finals: Gauff wins 4-6 6-3 6-3

Cincinnati Open (2026) - Final: Gauff wins 6-2 6-4

The first of many meetings between these two Americans occurred in Dubai in 2022, with Pegula winning 70% of her second serves to advance.

The following year, Gauff evened the series by converting five of her seven break-point opportunities and winning in straight sets.

In Montreal that same year, Pegula converted five break points, while Gauff committed nine double faults, enabling the former to move on.

In their first meeting at the WTA Finals in 2023, Pegula advanced, largely by winning 78% of her first serves while Gauff captured just 39% of hers.

Gauff got the better of Pegula the next time they met at this event, winning 35 service points and 67% of her first serves, while Pegula won a mere 48% of hers on the day.

The young American won again when they met in 2025, as Gauff boasted a first-serve percentage of 74% and claimed the Wuhan Open in straight sets.

A year ago at the WTA Finals, Pegula captured nine break points while winning 70% of her first serves to take the win.

At Wimbledon this year, Gauff came from behind to beat Pegula, converting all five of her break-point opportunities while registering seven aces.

Gauff won another final against Pegula in Cincinnati this year, thanks to her 32 receiving points, with the latter only earning 19, evening the all-time series at 5-5.

We say: Gauff to win in three sets

It is often a fight to the finish when these two face off, but we believe Gauff’s speed and power will win the day against Pegula.