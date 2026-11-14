Preview: Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jodar - ATP Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

The 2026 ATP Finals get underway on Sunday as Alexander Zverev faces Rafael Jodar in the John McEnroe Group.

Zverev is coming into this event off an early exit at the ATP Masters in Paris, losing to Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets, while Jodar exited that tournament after two matches, with Casper Ruud beating him in straight sets.

Match preview

Despite making the final in all Grand Slam singles events this year, Alexander Zverev enters the ATP Finals with plenty to prove.

The recently crowned #1 player on the men’s draw has made the semi-finals in two of his last three singles tournaments on tour but lost his first match since earning the top seed in Paris.

While he enters this tournament as the reigning French and US Open champion, the German is just 3-9 against top-10 players on tour this year.

That said, he has fared well against those he is grouped with in this tournament and has won this event twice before in 2018 and 2021.

He is already assured of finishing the year as the top-ranked player and hopes to redeem himself at this tournament after exiting in the group phase a year ago.

On the hard court this year the German has won 92% of his service games, while hitting well over 500 aces.

© Iconsport / Abaca

From the beginning of 2026 until now, perhaps no one has experienced such a meteoric rise on the ATP tour as Rafael Jodar.

The Spaniard began the year ranked 168th but has grown by leaps and bounds, making the quarter-finals of the most recent French Open, while capturing the Grand Prix Hassan II title, his first on tour.

Jodar is the first ever men's player to reach the ATP Finals tournament in his first year on tour, earning the final spot among those competing in 2026.

All year long, he has been turning heads with his performances, and he could become the youngest player to win this event since John McEnroe in 1978.

He has earned his place in this tournament, winning 81% of his service games for the year and saving 63% of his break points overall.

The Spaniard has won 70% of his first-serve points, while also converting 43% of his break points in 2026.

Head To Head

French Open (2026) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 6-3

In the only previous meeting between these two at Roland Garros, Zverev won 71% of his first-serve points, along with seven aces, to take the victory.

We say: Zverev to win in two sets

While his last singles event did not go as well as he had hoped, we believe Zverev’s overall experience and poise will power him through in this opening match.