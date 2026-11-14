Preview: Ben Shelton vs Arthur Fils - ATP Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Making his ATP Finals debut, Arthur Fils faces off with Ben Shelton in the opening match for both men on Sunday.

This year’s US Open runner-up is coming off a loss in the final of the ATP Masters Series in Paris versus Carlos Alcaraz, while Fils lost in the round of 16 of that tournament to Taylor Fritz.

Match preview

It has been a strong year overall for Ben Shelton, who will aim to earn his first victory at the ATP Finals this weekend.

He got to a major tournament final for the first time in 2026, finishing as the US Open runner-up while collecting four ATP titles.

The fourth-ranked player in the men’s draw has won 45 matches on the singles tour this year and has not lost an opener since the ITF qualifiers in September.

Shelton has not lost a match on the singles tour this year when winning the opening set since the Washington DC Open in July.

In 2026, he has won 77% of his first-serve points on the hard court and captured an impressive 89% of his service points as well.

Meanwhile, he has close to 500 aces on that surface in 2026 while converting 39% of his break point opportunities.

© Iconsport / Abaca

While he has had his share of setbacks along the way, most would consider 2026 as a breakout year for Arthur Fils.

The 22-year-old Frenchman had multiple injury layoffs this year but still captured the Cincinnati and Barcelona Open.

While he failed to make a deep run in his most recent tournament in the French captial, Fils has won 39 singles matches so far this year.

Sunday will mark his debut at the ATP Finals as he aims to become the first French player to reach the knockout stage of this tournament since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

On the hard court this year, Fils has registered fewer than 100 double faults and won 86% of his service games.

There is room for improvement in his return game, with the Frenchman winning just 21% of his return games on the hard court this year, while converting 38% of his break points.

Head To Head

Laver Cup (2023) - Round Robin: Shelton wins 7-6 (7-4) 6-1

Tokyo Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Fils wins 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2)

Swiss Indoors Basel (2024) - Semi-finals: Shelton wins 6-3 7-6 (11-9)

Their first meeting at the Laver Cup in 2023 saw the American win 84% of his first serves and convert two break points.

In Japan the following year, Fils claimed a tight three-set triumph, hitting 58 winners, while winning 73% of his service points.

Their last meeting in Switzerland saw Shelton back in the win column, winning 88% of his first-serve points and making just six unforced errors.

We say: Shelton to win in three sets

Fils is certainly capable of making this tough on Shelton, but we believe the latter’s form and experience from last year will carry him to victory this weekend.