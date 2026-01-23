Preview: Australian Open: Iga Swiatek vs. Anna Kalinskaya- prediction, form, head-to-head

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jan 2026 00:11 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 23:08

Meeting in a second successive Grand Slam event, Anna Kalinskaya will seek to even her overall series with Iga Swiatek when the two clash in round three of the Australian Open.

On Thursday, Swiatek ousted Marie Bouzkova in straight sets 6-2 6-3, while her upcoming Russian opponent got rid of Julia Grabher 6-3 6-3.

Match preview

Early into 2026, Swiatek looks poised to make another long run at a Grand Slam singles event, yet to lose a set in Australia so far this year.

The second-seeded Polish star needed a tiebreaker to win her opening set match versus Yue Yan, but has not looked back since, winning two of her four break point opportunities in round two.

She has suffered only one third-round defeat in this tournament, with Linda Noskova beating her at that stage in 2024.

The aggressive all-court player only committed one double fault in round two, while winning 71% of her first serves throughout the one-hour and 19-minute affair.

Her serve reached up to 178 km per hour on Thursday, while she hit 31 winners and gave up just three overall.

Although she conceded two break points, she claimed five of her own in round two and is looking like a solid contender to finally claim this trophy for the first time.

In a similar fashion to her upcoming opponent, Anna Kalinskaya got through a tiebreak in the opening set of her round one encounter and has looked sharp ever since.

In her previous outing, she won 66% of her first serves, while only making 18 unforced errors to advance to this stage.

This will mark her second successive appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam, with Kalinskaya just two wins away from equalling her best-ever finish at an Aussie Open from 2024 (quarter-finals).

Later this week, she will have an opportunity to make the fourth round of a major tournament for the first time since getting to round four of Wimbledon in 2024.

The Russian only hit two aces in her previous match, but did not give up any return winners throughout the affair, while collecting six break points.

Meanwhile, she only committed one unforced error on her returns the last time out while winning two of her five net points overall.

Tournament so far

Iga Swiatek:

First round: vs. Yue Yuan 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

Second round: vs. Marie Bouzkova 6-3 6-3

Anna Kalinskaya:

First round: vs. Sonay Kartal 7-6 (7-3) 6-1

Second round: vs. Julia Grabher 6-3 6-3

Head To Head

Dubai Duty Free Championship (2024) - Semi-Finals: Kalinskaya wins 6-4 6-4

Cincinnati Open (2025) - Quarter-Finals: Swiatek wins 6-3 6-4

US Open (2025) - Third-Round: Swiatek wins 7-6 4-4

The first time these ladies met in 2024, Kalinskaya had only one ace but still claimed four break points to prevail.

The following year in Cincinnati, Swiatek had a decisive edge in first serves, winning over 82% of hers, while her second-serve percentage was over 62%.

At Flushing Meadows this past summer, Kalinskaya was her own worst enemy, committing 11 double faults, while Swiatek won over 75% of her first serves.

We say: Swiatek to win in three sets

Kalinskaya is a formidable opponent, but her over-aggressive nature is often her downfall, and in the end, we believe Swiatek will commit fewer errors and advance.