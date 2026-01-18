Preview: Australian Open: Ben Shelton vs. Ugo Humbert - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Jan 2026 14:19 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 14:26

Facing a quick turnaround after reaching the title match in Adelaide, Ugo Humbert takes on Ben Shelton in one of the popcorn first-round matches of the Australian Open.

Although he defeated top seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Adelaide, Humbert was unable to claim the title, losing to Tomas Machac, and the Frenchman now needs to refocus after this setback ahead of Tuesday’s match against last year’s semi-finalist.

Match preview

Although Shelton has never exited in the first round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, the American’s results Down Under are significantly superior.

Not only did he reach the last eight in his first full year on the ATP Tour, but he then followed that up by progressing to the tournament’s semi-finals 12 months ago before losing to eventual two-time champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

Nonetheless, box-office Ben heads into this year’s first Grand Slam encouraged, considering the great strides made in 2025.

The 23-year-old became a Masters 1000 champion for the first time, made his top-10 debut and was one of the eight men who competed in the ATP Finals.

Even though he did not win a match in the year-end event in Turin, the hard-hitting American was no pushover in any of his losses to Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev or Sinner.

Now beginning a season in the top 10 for the first time in his career, the world No. 8 aims to extend his run of not losing in a tournament-opening match at Melbourne Park while hoping to improve his 11-3 career record at the tournament.

On the opposite side of the net, though, is another leftie in Humbert, who notably has more competitive action under his belt in 2026.

Shelton’s only competitive matches of 2026 were against Francisco Comesana and Sebastian Baez in Auckland, where he exited after losing to the latter; however, his 27-year-old French opponent already holds a 4-2 record for the season and bids to secure his fifth triumph of the year at the expense of his American opponent.

For that outcome, Humbert, the former world No 13, must become the first man to beat the younger American in a tournament-opening match at this Slam.

While he enters Tuesday’s match in finer form and with more matches in his legs, the seven-time ATP champion must quickly overcome the disappointment of failing to defeat Machac in a marathon encounter in the Adelaide title match, following a titanic tussle in the semis to eliminate No 1 seed Davidovich Fokina.

Even if it remains to be seen how the world No 33 bounces back, one thing is guaranteed on Tuesday: it will not lack entertainment.

Head To Head

Interestingly, both men are facing off for the first time on the ATP Tour, with the winner taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

Shelton had a mixed record against left-handed opponents last year, winning three and losing three, while Humbert also had a 50% win record against other lefties, albeit from four matches in the past season.

We say: Shelton to win in four sets

Expect some rustiness from Shelton in Tuesday's opener, but the hard-hitting American should have too much for Humbert, who is likely to win a set — maybe even two — in what promises to be an entertaining match.

Nonetheless, we expect the world No. 8 to secure victory in four sets and progress to the second round, where either Dane Sweeny or Gael Monfils awaits.