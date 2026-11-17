Meeting for the fourth time in 2026, Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe will seek their first victories at the ATP Finals on Wednesday

In his opener, Cobolli was beaten 6-7 (4-7) 3-6 by Daniil Medvedev, while Tiafoe lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 2-6 2-6.

Match preview

With the home crowd behind him, Flavio Cobolli failed to deliver when needed in his opening match versus a player far more experienced than him at this tournament.

Although he did not register a single double fault, the Italian also did not have a single break point opportunity, as his opponent eventually wore him down.

Meanwhile, Cobolli won a mere 11 receiving points in that match and was badly outplayed on second serve, winning just 42% of his and Medvedev winning 90% in that department.

The Italian has now lost 11 matches versus top 10 players on the hard court, losing 25 sets over that stretch while winning a mere two himself.

Not since his round of 32 defeat at the US Open this year have we seen him lose a singles match after winning the opening set.

Cobolli managed to win 72% of his first serves in his opener and has won over 70% of his service games across all surfaces this year.

© Iconsport

Frances Tiafoe knew it was a tall order to take down Alcaraz in his first match and perhaps predictably the American was not close.

Even so, he is drawing some positives, saying afterwards that he had fun, despite the lopsided scoreline on Monday.

On Wednesday, Tiafoe can end a four-match losing run on the singles tour and win for the first time since the round of 64 at the ATP Masters Shanghai.

The American won 74% of his first serves in his opening match but was dominated on second serves throughout the affair.

His mere 10 receiving points showed just how big a difference there was on Monday between the 2026 US Open semi-finalist and Alcaraz.

The 28-year-old has won over 80% of his service games this year and more than 70% of his first serve points.

Tournament so far

Flavio Cobolli:

First match: vs. Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (4-7) 6-3

Frances Tiafoe:

First match: vs. Carlos Alcaraz 2-6 2-6

Head To Head

Delray Beach Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Tiafoe wins 6-4 6-2

Citi Open (2025) - Round of 16: Tiafoe wins 6-1 6-4

Mexican Open (2026) - Final: Cobolli wins 7-6 6-4

Indian Wells Open (2026) - Round of 32: Tiafoe wins 6-1 6-2

Halle Open (2026) - Round of 32: Tiafoe wins 6-2 7-6

When these two first squared off at Delray Beach, Tiafoe emerged victorious, hitting seven aces and winning 64% of his first serve points.

At last year's Citi Open, Tiafoe won again, saving four of his five break points while converting four of his own.

In Mexico earlier this year, Cobolli got the better of the American, hitting 10 aces and 33 winners to triumph at that tournament.

The next meeting between them, however, went to Tiafoe, who won 82% of his first serves and hit seven aces.

At the Halle Open, it was the American who emerged victorious, without a single double fault and winning 78% of his service points overall.

We say: Tiafoe to win in three sets

We believe that Tiafoe has a stronger overall game than Cobolli and that, combined with the former's powerful forehand, could be enough to give the American the victory on Wednesday