A first-place showdown in the Ivan Lendl group will take place on Wednesday as the ATP Finals continue, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Daniil Medvedev.

Both men won their openers on Monday, with the Spaniard defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2 and Medvedev beating Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Match preview

We witnessed yet another dominant display from Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, as he needed just over an hour to win his ATP Finals opener.

One of the favourites to win this event for the first time dropped just one point in the opening set against Tiafoe, while breaking his opponent four times.

That was Alcaraz's 43rd win in an injury-riddled 2026 season for the 23-year-old, who appears to be peaking at the perfect time.

On Wednesday, Alcaraz can extend his winning run in the group phase to five matches, having gone unbeaten at this stage a year ago.

Alcaraz did not register a single double fault in his opener, while claiming 21 receiving points and conceding only 10.

On serve, he was nearly unstoppable, winning 78% of his first serves and 80% of his second ones against Tiafoe.

© Iconsport / Mauricio Paiz

Daniil Medvedev made a strong opening statement at the 2026 ATP Finals, looking incredibly solid throughout his outing against Cobolli.

After winning a lengthy opening set, the Russian cruised in set #2, winning for the first time at this event since November 2024.

He has a chance to win consecutive group matches at the ATP Finals on Wednesday for the first time since 2023, when he last reached the knockout stage.

Medvedev was exceptional on serve in his opener, winning 83% of his first serves and an impressive 90% of his second ones.

Meanwhile, he failed to allow a single break point and converted two of his own in a well-deserved opening victory.

Not since his first match at the 2022 ATP Finals has he gone on to lose in this event after winning the opening set, with Andrey Rublev coming from behind to beat him on that occasion.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First match: vs. Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2

Daniil Medvedev:

First match: vs. Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

Head To Head

Wimbledon (2021) - Round of 64: Medvedev wins 6-4 6-1 6-2

Indian Wells Open (2023) - Final: Alcaraz wins 6-3 6-3

Wimbledon (2023) - Semi-final: Alcaraz wins 6-3 6-3 6-3

US Open (2023) - Semi-final: Medvedev wins 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-3

ATP Finals (2023) - Round Robin: Alcaraz wins 6-4 6-4

Indian Wells Open (2024) - Final: Alcaraz wins 7-5 6-1

Wimbledon (2024) - Semi-final: Alcaraz wins 6-7 6-3 6-4 6-4

China Open (2024) - Semi-final: Alcaraz wins 7-5 6-3

Indian Wells Open (2026) - Semi-final: Medvedev wins 6-3 7-6

Vienna Open (2026) - Semi-final: Alcaraz wins 6-4 7-6

The first time these two squared off was at the All England Club in 2021, with Medvedev pulling it out thanks in part to winning 95% of his first serve points.

Alcaraz evened the series in California two years later, claiming the Indian Wells Open title, thanks to his 19 winners in the final.

He got some revenge on Medvedev at Wimbledon in 2023, winning 73% of his first serve points to advance and go on to win the tournament.

Medvedev won the next Grand Slam meeting between the two at Flushing Meadows, hitting nine aces and rescuing eight of his nine break points.

In the 2024 Wimbledon semis, the Spaniard converted six break points and won 68% of his service points overall to advance.

Third time was the charm for Medvedev versus Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Open that year, as the Russian did not register a single double fault while winning 74% of his second serve points.

The most recent meeting between them went the way of Alcaraz, who had 28 winners while converting three of his four break points in Austria en route to winning that match and the tournament shortly after.

We say: Alcaraz to win in two sets

We saw a lot of good things from Medvedev in his opener, but not enough to convince us that he can upset a player as well-rounded and on such a hot streak as Alcaraz.