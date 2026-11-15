Preview: Daniil Medvedev vs Flavio Cobolli - ATP Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

The final two competitors in the Ivan Lendl Group will square off in the ATP Finals on Monday as Daniil Medvedev faces Flavio Cobolli in Italy.

In his last event before this year-end tournament, Medvedev was ousted in the Round of 32 at the ATP Masters Paris by Ignacio Buse, 4-6 4-6, while the Italian was forced to retire in the last 16 at the Vienna Open, down 2-5 to Matteo Berrettini.

Match preview

After missing out on this tournament a year ago, Daniil Medvedev is back and hoping to make up for lost time in an event he knows well.

This is his seventh appearance at the ATP Finals, with the Russian seeking to make the semi-finals for the first time since 2023.

At 30, Medvedev is the oldest player competing in the ATP Finals this time around, with the 2020 winner aiming to end an up-and-down year on a high note.

Although he failed to get beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles event this year, the 2021 French Open champion still won four titles on tour in 2026.

He has made it beyond the group stage of this event each time he won his opening match, but has never made it past that phase after losing his opener.

On the hard court in 2026, Medvedev has won 86% of his service games, registering over 500 aces over that span.

© Iconsport / Gepa

Starting Monday, Flavio Cobolli hopes to maintain Italy’s recent dominance at this event as he competes in the ATP Finals for the first time.

He is the only Italian participating in the event this year, with his countryman Jannik Sinner winning last year and reaching the final in each of the last three year-end ATP events.

Cobolli’s career has taken off in 2026, with the man born in Florence reaching his first Grand Slam final, finishing as the runner-up in the French Open.

In addition, he reached the semi-finals of this year’s Cincinnati Open and won the Mexican Open in February.

This will be his second singles tournament in his native Italy in 2026, and he will hope for a better outcome this time around, having exited the ATP Masters Rome in the round of 32.

This year, he has saved 62% of his break points on the hard court and won only 18% of his receiving points on that surface.

Head To Head

US Open (2024) - Round of 32: Medvedev wins 6-3 6-4 6-3

China Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Medvedev wins 6-2 6-4

Madrid Open (2026) - Round of 16: Cobolli wins 6-3 5-7 6-4

At Flushing Meadows two years ago, Medvedev won 81% of his first-serve points versus Cobolli, while hitting seven aces to advance.

It was another Medvedev victory in China later that year, as the Russian made just 20 unforced errors and converted half of his break-point opportunities.

In Madrid earlier this year, Cobolli finally beat Medvedev, converting three break points, and hitting 37 winners.

We say: Medvedev to win in three sets

Having missed this event last year, Medvedev will be hungry to prove something, and we trust that his experience in these big spots will carry him through in his opener.