Preview: Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe - ATP Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz begins his quest to claim the ATP Finals for the first time on Monday, facing Frances Tiafoe in the first match of the Ivan Lendl Group.

The #2 seed heading into this event recently captured the Paris Masters over Ben Shelton in straight sets, while Tiafoe was eliminated from that tournament by Quentin Halys in three sets in the round of 32.

Match preview

Although he missed much of this season due to a lingering wrist injury, perhaps no one competing in the ATP Finals this year has more momentum than Alcaraz.

Since returning from a five-month absence on tour, the Spaniard has won three titles, all of which were on hard court surfaces.

The 2026 edition of the ATP Finals will be unfinished business for him, as Alcaraz made the final last year, narrowly losing to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

He has lost his opening match at this event in two of his previous three appearances, winning in that last instance versus Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

On the hard court in 2026, he has converted 43% of his break point opportunities while winning 41% of his return points overall.

Alcaraz has won an impressive 88% of his first serves on the hard court in 2026, including 74% of his first serves.

© Iconsport / Loic Baratoux

This year Frances Tiafoe made it his mission to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time, and all of that hard work has paid off.

His first appearance at this event comes a dozen years after he participated in his first-ever ATP Tour-level event.

Tiafoe collected his biggest singles title to date in June, when he triumphed at the Halle Open, while he also wound up as the runner-up in the Mexican and Cincinnati Opens, respectively in 2026.

A semi-finalist at this year’s US Open, Tiafoe has lost his opening match in each of his last two singles tournaments, both on the hard court.

His return game on that surface has been sharp all year, with the American converting 45% of his break points on the hard court.

At the same time, he has won 75% of his first-serve points and 83% of his service games on the hard court so far this year.

Head To Head

Barcelona Open (2021) - Round of 64: Tiafoe wins 6-4 7-6

US Open (2022) - Semi-final: Alcaraz wins 6-7 6-3 6-1 6-7 6-3

Wimbledon (2024) - Round of 32: Alcaraz wins 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6 6-2

Their first meeting in Barcelona saw Tiafoe stun Alcaraz with three break points, while winning 71% of his first-serve points to pull off the upset.

The American had an early lead on Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows the following year, but the Spaniard ultimately prevailed by converting 71% of his first-serve points.

At the All England Club two years later, Alcaraz would need to come from behind again, converting five break points while registering 16 aces to triumph.

We say: Alcaraz to win in two sets

When he is on his game, few, if any, on the ATP circuit can slow down Alcaraz, and we believe his power and all-around game will help him win comfortably.