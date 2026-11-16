Preview: Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton - ATP Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

On Tuesday Alexander Zverev aims to remain perfect at this year’s ATP Finals when he faces Ben Shelton in a rematch from the 2026 US Open Final.



The top-ranked player on the men’s draw won his opener against Rafael Jodar 6-4 6-4 while Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Match preview

We saw a solid showing from Alexander Zverev, who began his 2026 ATP Finals campaign on a winning note Sunday.



Another win on Tuesday may be enough to put the German into the semi-finals of this tournament for the first time since 2024.



In his opener, Zverev played relatively error-free tennis, failing to register a single double fault and going on to hit 10 aces.



The reigning French and US Open champion could win two straight group matches in this tournament on Tuesday for the first time since 2024.



Zverev won 86% of his first serves in his opener, while only giving up three aces to Jodar in the entire match to earn the victory.

Only once in his last four tournaments has he lost a singles match after winning the opening set, falling in the semi-finals of the ATP Masters Shanghai last month.

© Iconsport / Adam Stoltman / Alamy

It took him a decisive third set to get the job done, but in the end, Ben Shelton delivered the goods when needed to earn his first triumph at this event.

Part of the difference on Sunday was the fact that the American did not register a single double fault, while he won 34 receiving points overall.

He has not lost a singles match on tour when winning the opening set since the ITF qualifiers in September when Jakub Mensik beat him.

The powerful-serving American hit 12 aces in his opener and won 76% of his first serves as he eventually managed to fend off his French opponent.

He only gave up one break point in his opener, while converting three himself, which in the end proved to be decisive.

This year, Shelton has saved over 60% of his break points on the hard court and won over 70% of his service points on that surface.

Tournament so far

Alexander Zverev:

First match: vs. Rafael Jodar 6-4 6-4

Ben Shelton:

First match: vs. Arthur Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3

Head To Head

Cincinnati Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 3-6 7-6 7-5

Munich Open (2025) - Final: Zverev wins 6-2 6-4

Stuttgart Open (2025) - Semi-finals: Zverev wins 7-6 7-6

Cincinnati Open (2025) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 6-2 6-2

ATP Finals (2025) - Round Robin: Zverev wins 6-3 7-6

US Open (2026) - Final: Zverev wins 6-3 7-6 5-7 6-2

These two first squared off in Cincinnati two years ago, with Zverev getting the better of Shelton, winning 81% of his first serve points and hitting 22 winners.

A year later in Germany, Zverev captured the Munich Open over Shelton by winning 89% of his first-serve points, while converting three of his four break-point opportunities.

In Stuttgart later that year, the German registered just one double fault, while overcoming 21 aces from Shelton to win.

Their second meeting in Cincy saw Zverev hit 13 winners with a mere seven unforced errors to advance from that outing.

When they first met at the ATP Finals last year, Zverev won 70% of his second-serve points, while the American won only 24% of his.

Earlier this year at Flushing Meadows, Zverev won his first US Open singles title, converting four of his six break-point opportunities along the way.

We say: Zverev to win in three sets

Shelton is a fighter who never makes it easy on his opponents, but Zverev's consistency all year long in big tournaments and his track record against the American suggests he will find the edge and claim victory.