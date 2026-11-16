Preview: Arthur Fils vs Rafael Jodar - ATP Finals prediction, form, head-to-head

Two men seeking their first career victories at the ATP Finals will square off on Tuesday as Arthur Fils faces Rafael Jodar.

In their first-ever matches at this event this past weekend, Fils lost 2-6 6-3 3-6 to Ben Shelton, while the Spaniard was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev, 6-4 6-4.

Match preview

He fought valiantly throughout the three sets, but in the end Fils could not handle the power of Shelton in his opener.

The Frenchman gave up 12 aces to his opponent and only had four of his own, while he also conceded three break points.

Fils will seek his first singles victory in Italy this year, after exiting the Italian Open in May in straight sets versus Andrea Pellegrino.

In his ATP Finals opener, the Frenchman won 66% of his first serves and converted just one of his break point opportunities.

For the year, he has committed fewer than 100 double faults on the hard court and hit over 250 aces on that surface as well.

On Sunday, he only had 20 receiving points overall, while winning 10 of his service games, which was ultimately not enough.

© Imago / PsnewZ

While he had some strong moments in his opening match, Rafael Jodar ultimately failed in the fine margins against Zverev on Sunday.

The young Spaniard, who is featuring at this event for the first time, only had one double fault, but failed to convert his two break point opportunities.

At the same time, he won just 10 receiving points for the match, while capturing 67% of his first serves overall.

On the other hand, he gave up 10 aces to the German and failed to get into much of a rhythm throughout the two sets.

Not since the Shanghai Open last month has he lost a singles match on tour after winning the opening set, when Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat him in three sets.

In his first season on tour, the youngster has won 70% of his service games overall and 54% of his second ones.

Tournament so far

Arthur Fils:

First match: vs. Ben Shelton 2-6 6-3 3-6

Rafael Jodar:

First match: vs. Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-4

Head To Head

Barcelona Open (2026) - Semi-finals: Fils wins 3-6 6-3 6-2

Mubadala DC Open (2026) - Round of 32: Jodar wins 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

ATP Masters Canada (2026) - Quarter-finals: Jodar wins 7-6 6-3

Their first meeting in Spain this year saw Fils claim a close three-set victory, winning 80% of his first serves on that occasion.

In the US capital later in the year, Jodar evened the series at one, converting three break points and winning 74% of his first-serve points.

In Canada, Jodar won again, capturing 73% of his net points and converting four break points to come out on top in that encounter.

We say: Fils to win in three sets

This one might go down to the wire, but we believe Fils has a little more power and is a little cleaner on his groundstrokes, which could make the difference.