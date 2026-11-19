Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe face off at the Inalpi Arena on Friday night in a straight shootout for second spot in the Ivan Lendl Group.

Both men have come unstuck against Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals and will welcome not needing to play the in-form Spaniard for a place in Saturday's last four at the year-end tournament.

Match preview

Medvedev played largely clinical tennis to beat Flavio Cobolli in straight sets on his return to the ATP Finals after missing out 12 months ago, but could do little to prevent defeat to Alcaraz.

The former No. 1-ranked player on the men's tour did not concede a single break-point chance to the talented Italian in his round-robin opener and converted two of the eight opportunities engineered on the world No. 6's deliveries to claim a tight tie-break in the first set before sealing a 7-6(4), 6-3 success.

The 24-time ATP titleholder and 2020 Finals victor, though, had no answer to Alcaraz's all-court display on Wednesday, even if an apparent injury to the world No. 3 that required a medical timeout in set two threatened to turn the match on its head.

Having suffered two of his last three tour-level losses to the Spanish sensation, Medvedev, a champion in Hangzhou and Almaty as well as a semi-finalist in Beijing (where he was defaulted against Novak Djokovic), Shanghai and Vienna, now seeks to return to winning ways against Big Foe.

Given his healthy, lopsided dominance of the American, you would forgive the Russian for having high expectations ahead of his final match in the Ivan Lendl Group.

© Iconsport / Loic Baratoux

Tiafoe, for his part, has had more joy against Medvedev in their recent meetings and was clutch on the big points to seal a straight-sets triumph over the world No. 5 at Flushing Meadows months ago.

However, Big Foe's results since the US Open semi-final have been average at best, with the 28-year-old failing to muster back-to-back wins.

Triumphs over Kei Nishikori in Tokyo, Yannick Hanfmann in Shanghai and Cobolli in Turin have been followed by defeats.

In fact, beating Cobolli on his tournament debut at the year-end event ended a three-match losing run across Shanghai, Vienna and Paris, underlining the world No. 8's underwhelming results post-US Open.

Now he bids to raise his level and defeat Medvedev for a third time in four meetings to reach the semi-finals at the ATP Finals for the first time.

Tournament so far

Daniil Medvedev:

Round Robin: vs. Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4) 6-3

Round Robin: vs. Carlos Alcaraz 6-2 6-4

Frances Tiafoe:

Round Robin: vs. Carlos Alcaraz 6-2 6-2

Round Robin: vs. Flavio Cobolli 7-6(6) 6-0

Head To Head

US Open (2026) - Fourth round: Tiafoe 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6)

Brisbane International (2026) - Round of 16: Medvedev 6-3 6-2

Laver Cup (2024) - Round Robin: Tiafoe 3-6 6-4 [10-5]

Indian Wells Masters (2023) - Semi-final: Medvedev 7-5 7-6(4)

Miami Open (2021) - Round of 16: Medvedev 6-4 6-3

US Open (2020) - Fourth round: Medvedev 6-4 6-1 6-0

Australian Open (2020) - First round: Medvedev 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2

Washington (2019) - Round of 16: Medvedev 6-2 7-5

Medvedev leads Tiafoe 6-2 in their head-to-head ahead of a ninth meeting on the ATP Tour.

Nonetheless, the American's two victories have come in the most recent three match-ups, including their last tussle in New York, where Big Foe triumphed in tight straight sets to reach this year's US Open quarter-final.

Notably, all previous tour-level encounters have been on hard courts, while the only indoor clash came at the 2024 Laver Cup, which Tiafoe claimed in a decider.

We say: Medvedev to win in two sets

Outside the US Open, where Big Foe comes alive, and away from the Laver Cup rules, Medvedev has dominated this rivalry against his American opponent.

With both men relieved not to be playing Alcaraz on Friday, the Russian former No. 1 is backed to edge past Tiafoe and advance to Saturday's semi-final.