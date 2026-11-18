Ben Shelton faces Rafael Jodar in the final match for both men in the John McEnroe Group, with the two meeting for the first time on tour, and each still in the mix for a spot in the knockout phase of the ATP Finals.

Both men suffered defeats in their second match, with Shelton losing in straight sets to Alexander Zverev 2-6 6-7 (4-7) and his upcoming Spanish opponent dropping a three-set outing versus Arthur Fils 6-4 2-6 2-6.

Match preview

The opportunity was right there for Ben Shelton to book a place in the semi-finals of this tournament on Tuesday, but he failed to deliver.

This year’s US Open runner-up still has a good chance to advance if he wins on Thursday, but that is not guaranteed.

After converting three break-point opportunities in his opener, Shelton did not earn a single break point against Zverev, which is part of why he fell short on Tuesday.

His return game struggled on matchday two, with the 24-year-old registering just 10 receiving points versus Zverev after earning 34 in his opener.

At this tournament so far, he has hit a combined 27 aces, which is made even more impressive by the fact that he has only registered two double faults overall.

Shelton has won over 70% of his first serves in his two ATP Finals outings this year, though he won just 44% of his second ones on Tuesday, well below what he produced in his opener (68%).

© Iconsport / Abaca

Despite a strong start to his second match, Rafael Jodar could not find that killer instinct and build off his impressive opening set.

That is the first time that the Spaniard has lost a singles match on tour after winning the opening set since the ATP Masters in Shanghai last month.

Overall, his first serves have not been enough to allow him to compete with the best players on tour, with Jodar winning fewer than 70% of them in his two matches so far.

His two opponents have won more than 75% of their first serves against the Spaniard, which is part of why his chances of advancing beyond the group phase are slim.

He has hit a combined 26 receiving points in two matches, which is a dozen fewer than Shelton managed in his opening match alone.

In 2026, Jodar has won fewer than 30% of his return games on the hard court and less than 40% of his return points for the year as well.

Tournament so far

Ben Shelton:

First match: vs. Arthur Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3

Second match: vs. Alexander Zverev 2-6 6-7 (4-7)

Rafael Jodar:

First match: vs. Alexander Zverev 4-6 4-6

Second match: vs. Arthur Fils 6-4 2-6 2-6

We say: Shelton to win in two sets

Jodar has a bright future, but he still has some hard lessons to learn before becoming an elite player on the ATP circuit, and we believe Shelton’s service game and power will be too much for the Spaniard to handle.