Arthur Fils could potentially book a place in the knockout stage of the ATP Finals with a victory over the top seed Alexander Zverev on Thursday in the final group fixture for both men.

A 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win over Ben Shelton on Tuesday enabled the German to clinch a spot in the semi-finals, while Fils increased his odds of advancing to that stage by defeating Rafael Jodar 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Match preview

It took him just over 90 minutes to finish the job, but Alexander Zverev became the first player at this year’s tournament to officially book a place in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The German has shown tremendous composure throughout the event this year and will be in the knockout phase for the first time since 2024.

With a win on Thursday, the two-time ATP Finals champion could finish the round-robin portion of this tournament with a perfect record for the second time in three years.

He will be seeking his 68th singles victory of 2026 on Thursday, currently boasting the most among players on the ATP tour.

In the 2026 edition of this tournament, he has yet to register a single double fault, while hitting a combined 24 aces so far.

While he has only converted two break points in each of his two matches, Zverev has not conceded a single one at the event this year.

© Iconsport / Abaca

He missed numerous opportunities to take control in the opening set on Tuesday, but Arthur Fils eventually broke through in the second and cruised from there to victory.

The Frenchman will enter this match tied with Shelton for second at 1-1, and seeking his first win against Zverev in two years on European soil.

Fils has dropped the opening set in his last three singles matches on the hard court but has managed to force a decisive third set on two of those occasions.

While he committed 19 unforced errors in his second outing, the Frenchman benefitted from his opponent’s mistakes as Jodar had 33 unforced errors of his own to gift Fils his first victory of this tournament.

So far at this tournament, the 22-year-old has only hit two double faults, with four aces in each of his two matches.

He has won over 60% of his first serves in his two matches, while winning above 50% of his second ones thus far.

Tournament so far

Alexander Zverev:

First match: vs. Rafael Jodar 6-4 6-4

Second match: vs. Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6 (7-4)

Arthur Fils:

First match: vs. Ben Shelton 2-6 6-3 3-6

Second match: vs. Rafael Jodar 4-6 6-2 6-2

Head To Head

Hamburg Open (2023) - Semi-finals: Zverev wins 6-2 6-2

Halle Open (2024) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 6-7 6-3 6-4

Hamburg Open (2024) - Final: Fils wins 6-3 3-6 7-6

ATP Masters Paris (2024) - Round of 16: Zverev wins 6-4 3-6 6-3

ATP Masters Miami (2025) - Round of 16: Fils wins 3-6 6-3 6-4

ATP Masters Rome (2025) - Round of 16: Zverev wins 7-6 6-1

Indian Wells Open (2026) - Quarter-finals: Zverev wins 6-2 6-3

The first time these two met was in Zverev’s native Germany in 2023, and in front of his home fans, Zverev advanced with seven aces and a 73% first-serve percentage.

In Switzerland the following year, Zverev beat Fils again, converting two break points while not conceding a single one himself.

Fils exacted some revenge the next time they met at the Hamburg Open in 2024, winning the final in three sets, hitting eight aces without conceding one.

Later that year, Zverev beat Fils in the latter's home country, hitting 16 aces against the Frenchman in Paris and notching 22 winners.

In Miami the following year, Fils won a close one, converting three break points while winning 90% of his net points.

When they met in Italy last year, Zverev was back in the win column, without a single double fault, with Fils committing 35 unforced errors.

Earlier this year in California, Zverev pulled out a comfortable triumph, winning 75% of his first-serve points while converting four of his break-point opportunities.

We say: Zverev to win in three sets

Fils has shown that he is a resilient player at this tournament, but overall we believe that Zverev is too strong and has too many weapons at his disposal to pull ahead.