Carlos Alcaraz can finish the round-robin portion of the ATP Finals with a perfect record if he is able to win on Friday against Flavio Cobolli.

A 6-2 6-4 triumph over Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday secured the Spaniard a place in the semi-finals, while Cobolli was eliminated after losing in straight sets to Frances Tiafoe, 6-7 (6-8) 0-6.

Match preview

He admitted to having a minor hamstring issue during his match on Wednesday, though it was barely noticeable for those who saw Carlos Alcaraz cruise to another victory.

That issue did little to disrupt his rhythm against Medvedev, as the #2 seed needed just over 70 minutes to win.

Alcaraz will seek his 12th successive victory on the singles tour Friday, which, if successful, would be his sixth consecutive round robin win in the ATP Finals.

Since returning from an injury at the US Open in August, he has suffered just two defeats in 24 singles outings, while collecting three titles along the way.

At the ATP Finals this year, Alcaraz has won over 70% of his first serves in his first two encounters and 80% of his second ones.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has registered just one double fault at this year’s tournament while converting seven of his nine break point opportunities overall.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Playing in front of his home fans has not proven to be much of an advantage for Flavio Cobolli at this year’s ATP Finals.

His defeat on Wednesday made him the first player to be officially eliminated from the tournament this year as the Italian began to fade in the second set.

Cobolli will try to snap a three-match losing run on the hard court Friday, having failed to win a single set over that run.

While he has won over 70% of his service games across all surfaces in 2026, he has struggled at the ATP Finals in that department.

The 24-year-old has won fewer than 45% of his second serves in his two matches, while winning under 75% of his first ones.

In his two group fixtures, he has converted just one break point opportunity, while giving up a combined six overall.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First match: vs. Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2

Second match: vs. Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4

Flavio Cobolli:

First match: vs. Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (4-7) 3-6

Second match: vs. Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6-8) 0-6

Head To Head

Internazionali Todi (2020) - First Round Qualifier: Alcaraz wins 6-2 6-3

French Open (2023) - First Round: Alcaraz wins 6-0 6-2 7-5

These two first squared off during a qualifying match in Italy in 2020, with Alcaraz emerging victorious by converting six break points and winning 61% of his first serve ones.

At Roland Garros three years later, Alcaraz triumphed again, winning 70% of his service points and converting seven of his break point opportunities.

We say: Alcaraz to win in two sets

Even if he is not 100%, we have no doubt that Alcaraz will win comfortably given how strong his all-around game is when compared to Cobolli.