In a rematch of this year’s ATP Masters final in Paris, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton will square off in the knockout stage of the ATP Finals in Italy on Saturday.

Alcaraz reached the semi-finals after finishing 3-0 in the round robin stage, defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-1 on Friday, while Shelton bested Rafael Jodar 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 to book a spot in the next round.

Match preview

Even with his left thigh bandaged up, Alcaraz showed no signs of trouble in his movement or overall play in his final group outing at the ATP Finals.

The Spaniard has looked nearly unstoppable at the event so far, hitting 29 receiving points against Cobolli and converting four break points.

On Saturday he can win his 13th consecutive match on the singles tour and book a place in the final of this tournament for a second successive occasion.

Meanwhile, he can also become just the second Spanish player to make the final of this event on multiple occasions after Rafael Nadal, who finished as the runner-up in 2010 and 2013.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has won over 70% of his first serves in each of his ATP Finals encounters this year and has yet to concede a single break point.

Alcaraz has committed a mere two double faults in this year’s ATP Finals so far and hit a combined 13 aces, the same number that he has allowed overall.

© Iconsport / Abaca

He had to dig deep in his final match to fend off a pesky Jodar, but in the end Ben Shelton found a way to win and earn a spot in the tournament semi-finals for the first time.

Shelton seems to have his strong forehand working again, hitting 35 receiving points on Thursday after registering just 10 in his second match defeat to Alexander Zverev.

Despite hitting over 30 receiving points in two matches, the 24-year-old has converted only five break points in total, two against Jodar.

Another win on Saturday would make him just the third American in the last 20 years to make the final of this year-end tournament, with the last one being Taylor Fritz in 2024.

To get to this stage, Shelton has utlised probably his biggest weapon, his serve, hitting 41 aces in the group stage, including 14 against Jodar.

In two of his three group fixtures, he won over 75% of his first serves, while committing a combined three double faults overall.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First match: vs. Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2

Second match: vs. Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4

Third match: vs. Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-1

Ben Shelton:

First match: vs. Arthur Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3

Second match: vs. Alexander Zverev 2-6 6-7 (4-7)

Third match: vs. Rafael Jodar 7-6 (10-8) 7-5)

Head To Head

ATP Masters Canada (2023) - Round of 32: Alcaraz wins 6-3 7-6

Laver Cup (2024) - Round Robin: Alcaraz wins 6-4 6-4

French Open (2025) - Round of 16: Alcaraz wins 7-6 6-3 4-6 6-4

US Open (2026) - Quarter-finals: Shelton wins 6-7 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6

ATP Masters Paris (2026) - Final: Alcaraz wins 7-6 7-5

The first meeting between these two occurred three years ago in Canada with Alcaraz emerging victorious, winning 71% of his first serve points along the way.

At the Laver Cup the following year the Spaniard converted two break points and did not concede one to take that match against Shelton.

When they squared off in a major for the first time, Shelton put up more of a fight, winning 69% of his first-serve points at Roland Garros, but Alcaraz advanced thanks in part to capturing 67% of his second-serve points.

Shelton finally earned a victory against the Spaniard at Flushing Meadows this year, hitting eight aces in that quarter-final match and converting five of his break points.

Alcaraz triumphed in the last meeting between them in Paris, winning 71% of his first serves and adding 33 winners to capture that tournament.

We say: Alcaraz to win in two sets

Shelton should provide a tough test for the Spaniard, but nothing seems to affect Alcaraz, who, despite an injury, looks stronger than ever, and in his current form, we do not believe even the American’s powerful serve will be enough to stop him.