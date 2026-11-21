Former champions Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will face off at the Inalpi Arena on Saturday night for a place in the title match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

Zverev's passage to the last four was largely straightforward as he reeled off three consecutive round-robin wins, while Medvedev needed to beat Frances Tiafoe on Friday to set up a 23rd meeting in this battle of the former year-end tournament victors.

Match preview

Medvedev was backed to get the better of Big Foe on Friday, and the 2021 US Open champion produced an adept performance to see off the American in a winner-takes-all contest.

The 30-year-old saved both break-point chances his opponent engineered to seal a 6-3, 6-4 victory in just over an hour and advance to the last four.

Having missed the 2025 year-end tournament, the 24-time ATP champion is back at this stage for the first time since 2023 and now seeks a 55th victory of the year to reach the title match against Carlos Alcaraz or Ben Shelton.

The 2020 Finals winner has had a commendable finish to his season, winning titles in Hangzhou and Almaty as well as reaching the semi-finals in Beijing (where he was defaulted against Novak Djokovic), Shanghai and Vienna, with two of his three recent losses coming against Alcaraz.

While the Spaniard could await in Sunday's final, the 30-year-old will relish the prospect of taking down the No. 1-ranked player in the world to get there.

© Iconsport / Loic Baratoux

Zverev will be all too aware of the threat he faces on Saturday night in Turin, as evidenced by his plethora of losses against the awkward Russian star over the years.

Backed by a strong serve that has yet to be broken all week, the two-time Grand Slam champion has defeated Rafael Jodar, Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils without dropping a set.

The 29-year-old has been aided by his stunningly impressive first-serve numbers: he landed 84.3% of those deliveries against Jodar, 75.4% against Shelton and 73.4% against Fils last time out, while claiming 86%, 88.4% and 82.7% of points on those first serves.

That highlights the magnitude of the challenge facing Medvedev, even if Zverev will be wary of meeting his bete noire on the ATP Tour.

Casting further doubt over the world No. 1 is the ankle issue he appeared to struggle with against Fils in his final match of the John McEnroe group, potentially hampering his movement and overall performance against his wily rival.

Tournament so far

Alexander Zverev:

Round Robin: vs. Rafael Jodar 6-4 6-4

Round Robin: vs. Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6 (7-4)

Round Robin: vs. Arthur Fils 6-4 7-6(6)

Daniil Medvedev:

Round Robin: vs. Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4) 6-3

Round Robin: vs. Carlos Alcaraz 6-2 6-4

Round Robin: vs. Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4

Head To Head

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniil Medvedev head-to-head Paris Masters (2025) - Quarter-final: Zverev 2-6 6-3 7-6(5) China Open (2025) - Quarter-final: Medvedev 6-3 6-3 Halle Open (2025) - Semi-final: Medvedev 7-6(3) 6-7(1) 6-4 Australian Open (2024) - Semi-final: Medvedev 5-7 3-6 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 Nitto ATP Finals (2023) - Round Robin: Medvedev 7-6(7) 6-4 China Open (2023) - Semi-final: Medvedev 6-4 6-3 Cincinnati Masters (2023) - Round of 16: Zverev 6-4 5-7 6-4 Italian Open (2023) - Round of 16: Medvedev 6-2 7-6(3) Monte-Carlo Masters (2023) - Round of 16: Medvedev 3-6 7-5 7-6(7) Indian Wells Masters (2023) - Round of 16: Medvedev 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 Nitto ATP Finals (2021) - Final: Zverev 6-4 6-4 Nitto ATP Finals (2021) - Round Robin: Medvedev 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(6) Paris Masters (2021) - Semi-final: Medvedev 6-2 6-2 ATP Cup (2021) - Semi-final: Medvedev 3-6 6-3 7-5 Nitto ATP Finals (2020) - Round Robin: Medvedev 6-3 6-4 Paris Masters (2020) - Final: Medvedev 5-7 6-4 6-1 Nitto ATP Finals (2019) - Group Stage: Zverev 6-4 7-6(4) Shanghai Masters (2019) - Final: Medvedev 6-4 6-1 Canadian Open (2018) - Round of 16: Zverev 6-3 6-2 Miami Open (2018) - Round of 64: Zverev 6-4 1-6 7-6(5) Washington (2017) - Quarter-final: Zverev 6-2 6-4 St. Petersburg Open (2016) - Round of 16: Zverev 6-3 7-5

Medvedev carries a commanding 14-8 head-to-head advantage into Saturday's 23rd meeting with Zverev in the ATP Finals semi-finals in Turin.

The 26-time tour-level champion made the brighter start to their rivalry, sweeping the opening four encounters between 2016 and 2018 before moving 5-1 ahead after their 2019 round-robin clash at the season finale.

Since then, however, the balance of power has swung decisively in Medvedev's favour as the Russian has claimed 13 of their past 16 contests.

The pair are familiar foes at the ATP Finals, where Medvedev holds a 3-2 overall edge across five previous meetings even though Zverev triumphed in straight sets when they met in the 2021 Turin final.

Their feud intensified during a hectic 2023 campaign in which they squared off six times, with Medvedev winning five of those matches across Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo, Rome, Beijing and Turin, while the German salvaged a solitary victory in Cincinnati.

Perhaps the defining chapter arrived in their sole Grand Slam meeting at the 2024 Australian Open semi-finals, when the Russian superstar produced a remarkable comeback from two sets down to prevail in five sets after winning consecutive tie-breaks.

Medvedev extended that run to five straight wins in 2025 with victories in Halle and Beijing, demonstrating his versatility by beating the German across hard courts, clay and grass.

Yet Zverev heads into Saturday's clash buoyed by their most recent encounter at the 2025 Paris Masters quarter-finals, where he rallied from a set down to clinch a deciding-set tie-break and halt the 2021 US Open winner's surge.

Ten of their 22 matches have gone the distance, pointing to another tight battle on Turin's indoor hard courts.

We say: Medvedev to win in three sets

Zverev's unbroken serve has carried him unscathed through the round robin, yet lingering doubts over his ankle could prove costly against an opponent who thrives on turning matches into gruelling physical tests.

Medvedev knows exactly how to neutralise the German's firepower from deep behind the baseline, and his commanding 14-8 head-to-head record hands him a decisive psychological edge in Turin.

Even if the top seed pinches a set on the strength of his first delivery, the Russian's tactical patience and mastery of this match-up should see the 2020 champion edge a tight three-setter to book his place in Sunday's final to face Alcaraz or Shelton.