For a second consecutive year, the top two players heading into ATP Finals will square off for the title, as Alexander Zverev faces Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

In the semis, Alcaraz came from behind to defeat Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1), while the top-seeded German beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7-0) 6-4.

Match preview

He had to work hard to capture the opening set on Saturday, but Alexander Zverev ultimately thrived in the big moments to advance into the final.

Zverev has been involved in a tiebreak in three of his four matches and won, while he has yet to concede a single set at the event this year.

This will be his third appearance in the final of this tournament, with Zverev winning on those previous two occasions while failing to lose a set both times.

With a win on Sunday, he will draw even with Boris Becker for the most ATP Finals victories by a German player (three).

In his four matches, Zverev has committed just three double faults overall and has yet to concede a single break point.

The German has won over 80% of his first serves in each of his matches at the tournament this year, while winning 77% of his second ones against Medvedev in the semis.

© Iconsport / Abaca

Despite a shaky start to his semi-final outing, Carlos Alcaraz persevered, fighting off an injury and eventually finishing off Shelton in a nervy three-set outing on Saturday.

The #2 seed held his nerve against the American, winning 80% of his first and second serves on the day.

As a result, he has a chance to avenge his defeat in last year's final against Jannik Sinner and capture this tournament for the first time.

Thanks to his come-from-behind semi-final victory, Alcaraz broke Sinner’s record for the most wins this season by a men's player against top-10 opponents, with the Spaniard earning his 11th such triumph in 2026 on Saturday.

If he can finish the job and win on Sunday, Alcaraz would become only the third Spanish player to capture the ATP Finals and the first this century, with the other two being Alex Corretja (1998) and Manuel Orantes (1976).

At the ATP Finals this year, Alcaraz has converted 12 break point opportunities while allowing only one overall in his four matches.

Tournament so far

Alexander Zverev:

First match: vs. Rafael Jodar 6-4 6-4

Second match: vs. Ben Shelton 6-2 7-6 (7-4)

Third match: vs. Arthur Fils 6-4 7-6 (8-6)

Semi-final: vs Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7-0) 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz:

First match: vs. Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2

Second match: vs. Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4

Third match: vs. Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-1

Semi-final: vs. Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-1)

Head To Head

Madrid Open (2021) - Round of 32: Zverev wins 6-3 6-1

Vienna Open (2021) - Semi-final: Zverev wins 6-3 6-3

Madrid Open (2022) - Final: Alcaraz wins 6-3 6-1

French Open (2022) - Quarter-final: Zverev wins 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6

Madrid Open (2023) - Round of 16: Alcaraz wins 6-1 6-2

US Open (2023) - Quarter-final: Alcaraz wins 6-3 6-2 6-4

ATP Finals (2023) - Round Robin: Zverev wins 6-7 6-3 6-4

Australian Open (2024) - Quarter-final: Zverev wins 6-1 6-3 6-7 6-4

Indian Wells Open (2024) - Quarter-final: Alcaraz wins 6-3 6-1

French Open (2024) - Final: Alcaraz wins 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2

ATP Finals (2024) - Round Robin: Zverev wins 7-5 6-4

Cincinnati Open (2025) - Semi-final: Alcaraz wins 6-4 6-3

Australian Open (2026) - Semi-final: Alcaraz wins 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-7 7-5

These two first faced each other in Mexico in 2021, with Zverev advancing in straight sets, converting five break points while winning 78% of his first serves.

Later that year, Zverev won again in Vienna, hitting eight aces with 16 receiving points overall to take that match.

Alcaraz bested the German in the Spanish capital the following year, winning 89% of his first serves while not committing a single double fault to capture the Madrid Open.

Zverev bounced back at Roland Garros in 2022, winning 48 receiving points and hitting seven aces for the victory over Alcaraz.

In his home country in 2023, Alcaraz beat Zverev again, winning 87% of his first serves, while converting four break points.

The next time they met in a major was at the US Open that same year, with Alcaraz converting all four of his break-point opportunities and winning 76% of his first serve points.

The first time they met at this event was in 2023, with Zverev emerging victorious after coming back from a set down, thanks to his 16 aces.

In Australia the following year, Zverev won 73% of his first serves with seven break points converted to take that match in four sets.

These two met in an epic 2024 French Open final, with Alcaraz winning 65% of his first serves and converting nine break points to capture the title in a match that went the distance.

Their last meeting at the ATP Finals occurred two years ago, with Zverev winning 73% of his first serves and hitting nine aces to triumph.

At this year’s Aussie Open, these two produced another classic with Alcaraz narrowly winning in five sets, capturing 70 receiving points and winning 73% of his first serves.

We say: Alcaraz to win in three sets

It feels like Alcaraz is destined to win, and even if he has to overcome injury issues, we believe his determination and strong forehand will find a way to beat Zverev in a match where the margins will be razor thin.